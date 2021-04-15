Left Menu

Success in Argentina a confidence booster, but ultimate goal remains Olympic podium: Manpreet

The Indian mens hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh considers the recent success against reigning Olympic champions Argentina a big confidence-booster, but insists that the team still needs to address some grey areas as it pursues a podium finish in Tokyo.Eight-time champions India are looking to end an over four-decade-long Olympic medal drought in Tokyo this year.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:47 IST
Success in Argentina a confidence booster, but ultimate goal remains Olympic podium: Manpreet

The Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh considers the recent success against reigning Olympic champions Argentina a big confidence-booster, but insists that the team still needs to address some grey areas as it pursues a podium finish in Tokyo.

Eight-time champions India are looking to end an over four-decade-long Olympic medal drought in Tokyo this year. India had won last of their eight Olympic gold medals in the 1980 Moscow Games before the team endured a sharp slide in its fortunes. ''No doubt winning against a really strong team like Argentina in their home ground is a big confidence booster, but we shouldn't read too much into the results. ''We need to keep our heads down and remain focused on the areas that require improvement on the basis of our performance here. Our task is not over until we stand on the podium in Tokyo,'' Manpreet said in a statement issued by Hockey India. In the Argentina tour that conclude on Wednesday, India defeated the hosts in a two-leg FIH Pro League away tie, besides registering two wins, one draw and a loss in the four practice matches. ''After the matches, we feel there are a few areas we need to improve upon. While we did well as a team to come back into the game even in the dying minutes of the match, we feel we could have started better,'' Manpreet said. ''Also playing consistently, keeping up the pressure on the opponents in all quarters is another area we need to work on.'' India are scheduled to play Great Britain in the FIH Pro League on May 8 and 9 in London followed by a double header against Spain in Valencia on May 15 and 16. After that, the Indians will play Germany in Hamburg on May 22 and 23. ''It was great to resume the FIH Hockey Pro League with 5 points from Argentina and we would like to keep this momentum going into the matches in Europe. These matches will surely be a litmus test for us before Tokyo,'' Manpreet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Schools in UP shut till May 15; night curfew imposed in 10 districts

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed till May 15 while board exams for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the state government said on Thursday.The new dates for the board examinations...

Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks

European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4 in its third ...

Soccer-Dortmund out to rescue rollercoaster season against Werder

Borussia Dortmund have their backs to the wall in the Bundesliga and host Werder Bremen on Sunday knowing only a win will do if they are to have any chance of salvaging something from their rollercoaster season. Dortmund were eliminated in ...

China uses surveillance devices, national security procedures to impose crackdowns on foreign media: Report

The Chinese Communist Party CCP uses the standard operating procedures of national security investigations and surveillance systems to track and impose crackdowns on foreign journalists and they were subject to intimidation and harassment. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021