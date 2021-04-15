Proteas women rewarded with R500,000 for beating India in twin bilaterals

The South African women's cricket team will be rewarded with a cash prize of R 500,000 for winning the twin bilateral away series against India last month, country's sports minister Nathi Mthetwa announced.

The Proteas women beat India 4-1 in the five-match one-day series and also won the T20Is by 2-1 margin.

At the Sports Excellence Awards, Mthetwa announced that the amount R500,000 (INR 26.28 lakh) will be equally distributed among the members of the squad.

''The Proteas women's cricket team once again made history by winning the ODI Series and the T20 Series (in India),'' Mthetwa said.

''Before the India tour, the team reached the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which was held in Australia last year.

They also beat visitors Pakistan in both the T20 and One-Day-International series 3-0 in February and March, which Mthetwa described as ''an exceptional performance.'' ''Whilst we continue to battle the pandemic, South African athletes have continued to do battle in international sporting competitions. These soldiers have been flying the South African flag high and continued to entertain and bring joy to South Africans,'' Mthetwa said.

Several other athletes also received an award of R20,000 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)