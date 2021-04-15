Left Menu

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Verstappen looks to break Mercedes' winning juggernaut

Following one of the greatest season openers at Bahrain Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were locked in a breathtaking battle with the British star crossing the checkered flag with less than a second apart, the Formula 1 caravan now moves to the historic Imola circuit.

Following one of the greatest season openers at Bahrain Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were locked in a breathtaking battle with the British star crossing the checkered flag with less than a second apart, the Formula 1 caravan now moves to the historic Imola circuit. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will go ahead on Sunday, April 18th and with it, Red Bull's Max Verstappen will get another chance to earn valuable points which could paint a fascinating championship picture as the wheels start to rumble.

The new season came with plenty of excitement and with adrenaline-pumping hard. Building on the momentum, Star Sports revealed its brand-new promo for 2021 which perfectly captures the exciting season in store that will be filled with mini battles, in addition to the grand battle for the championship. The veterans and seasoned champions on the grid -- Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Fernando Alonso will have to clash for supremacy against young blood like Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, and Lance Stroll who have been proving their mettle over the last few years. A power shift seems closer than ever as the young drivers finally look ready to dethrone the experienced veterans and grab bragging rights.

While Mercedes and Red Bull have reignited their rivalry, it will also be exciting to witness the challenge from other teams with McLaren looking strong, Aston Martin returning to the grid and, Ferrari looking competitive again with the youngest duo of drivers in their rich racing history. With teams and drivers making several changes at the end of last season, 2021 promises to bring fans brand new rivalries unlike none other. Teams like Red Bull, McLaren, and Aston Martin have paired their experienced driver along with a young gun, giving fans more battles between youth and experience to look forward to.

Imola circuit onwards, viewers will witness the tough battles through the season. It is only a matter of time till we find out if the young guns conquer more pole positions or if the experienced drivers' reign supreme yet again. An eagerly anticipated second race of the season -- following a rare two-week break -- comes in the form of Italy's Emilia-Romagna GP. (ANI)

