With Axar yet to recover, Mumbai spinner Mulani becomes first COVID-19 back-up; Joshi for Iyer

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:11 IST
Delhi Capitals on Thursday roped in young Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani as IPL's first short term COVID-19 replacement as he was brought in for Axar patel, who is yet to recover from the dreaded virus and is still in a medical care facility.

DC also has substituted injured captain Shreyas Iyer with Karnataka off-spinner Aniruddha Joshi.

However, the media release issued by the IPL doesn't have any details about paceman Anrich Nortje's RT-PCR result, which is believed to be positive.

''Delhi Capitals have brought in Shams Mulani as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for Axar Patel for their IPL-2021 campaign,'' the release stated.

''Axar had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus during his mandatory quarantine ahead of the season and was subsequently taken to BCCI’s medical facility for isolation and treatment,'' it further stated.

Axar tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3 and was transferred to BCCI's designated medical facility after it was learnt that he showed mild symptoms.

It's already 12 days since then and it is understood that the India international will not be available for match duty any time soon which led to Mulani being inducted.

Mulani is a left-handed lower middle-order batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. The 24-year-old has an economy rate of 6.92 in 25 T20 games and a highest score of 73. He will not be permitted to represent another IPL franchise this season once he leaves the Delhi Capitals. Under IPL's Player Regulations. 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment. ''Hence, Mulani will only be a part of the Delhi Capitals side until Axar recovers and is allowed to join the team.'' Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have also signed Anirudha Joshi as a replacement for the injured Shreyas Iyer for the remainder of the IPL.

Iyer was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a shoulder dislocation during the recent India-England ODI series.

Joshi, a middle-order batsman and an off-spinner, joins his third IPL team, having been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in the past. He represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has featured in 17 List A and 22 T20 matches so far.

