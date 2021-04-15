Left Menu

Srihari takes gold with personal best, narrowly misses Olympic 'A' cut

PTI | Tashkent | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:10 IST
Srihari takes gold with personal best, narrowly misses Olympic 'A' cut

Top Indian swimmer Srihari Natarajan won the gold medal but narrowly missed the elusive Olympic 'A' qualification time in the 100m backstroke event at the Uzbekistan Open Championship here on Thursday.

The-20-year-old, who had achieved the 'B' Standard time for the Tokyo Games at the FINA Junior World Championships in 2019, clocked his personal best of 54.10s in the heats before bettering it to 54.07s in the final event to win gold.

The Olympics 'A' cut for 100m backstroke event for men is 53.85s, thus missing the mark by just 0.22s.

While a B-mark means the swimmer will receive an invitation to the event if the total available quota places are not filled an A standard ensures an automatic berth to line up at the Summer Games. No Indian has till date achieved the A standard.

Maana Patel clocked 1:04.47s in the women's 100m backstroke event to take home the gold ahead of compatriot Suvana Baskar, who settled for the silver with a timing of 1:06.17s.

Sajan Prakash bagged his third gold of the tournament in the 400m men's freestyle event as the Kerala swimmer clocked 3:56.03s.

Shivani Kataria took home the yellow metal in the women's 400m freestyle.

Chandigarh swimmer Chahat Arora took home the gold in the women's 100m breaststroke event while Likhit SP and Dhanush S grabbed silver and bronze respectively in the men's event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi govt locates grave of Hindu man buried as Muslim, Centre informs HC

The Saudi Arabian government has located the grave of a Hindu man who was buried there as per Muslim rites and is considering repatriation of the remains, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday.The Ministry of External Affairs...

Miller's 63 and Morris' unbeaten 36 power RR to sensational win

David Millers combative 43-ball 62 and Chris Morris timely onslaught 36 not out powered Rajasthan Royals to a dramatic three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their IPL match, here on Thursday.Opting to bowl, RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat took th...

Olympics-I was done but something changed - Tokyo allure irresistible to Brownlee

Alistair Brownlee was done with the Olympics. Having won triathlon gold in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro four years later, Tokyo, even with the event delayed by a year, felt too much for a man who had switched his focus to longer events...

Does banker Mark Carney have his eyes on Canada's top prize?

Mark Carney, who has led central banks in two Group of Seven nations, may be running out of time to enter politics in his native Canada and become a contender to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Speculation is rising inside the ruling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021