IPL 2021: Dew played big role in the end, says Pant after loss against RR

After suffering a three-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Thursday said that a dew played a big role towards the backend of the game but he also admitted that his side was 15-20 runs short in the first innings.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 23:44 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a three-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Thursday said that a dew played a big role towards the backend of the game but he also admitted that his side was 15-20 runs short in the first innings. Back against the ball, left-handed batsman David Miller produced a 62-run knock and it was followed by Chris Morris' cameo of 36 runs off just 18 balls as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Miller played a knock of 62 runs. The left-handed batter came out to bat with the score at 17/3, and he guided Rajasthan's innings. And with 27 needed off the final two overs, Morris stepped up to the occasion to take his side over the line with two balls to spare. With this win, Rajasthan has registered their first victory in this edition of the IPL. "The bowlers did a good job at the start, but we let them get over us in the end. We could have bowled a bit better. It's part and parcel of the game and dew played a big role in the end. We were 15-20 runs short. But at least there is something to gain from this match, the bowlers did a great job at the start," Pant told host broadcaster Star Sports after losing the match against Rajasthan Royals.

"Hopefully, if something like this happens we can pull it off. In the second innings, there was much more dew, so the slower ball wasn't stopping. So we had to something in the second innings," he added. Earlier, an inspired bowling performance by Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 147/8. Delhi kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and although skipper Rishabh Pant played a knock of 51, Rajasthan managed to maintain a stranglehold over the opposition.

For Rajasthan Royals, Unadkat returned with three wickets while Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

