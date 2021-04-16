Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics: I was done but something changed - Tokyo allure irresistible to Brownlee

Alistair Brownlee was done with the Olympics. Having won triathlon gold in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro four years later, Tokyo, even with the event delayed by a year, felt too much for a man who had switched his focus to longer events. But the Olympic allure, no matter how difficult it will be for this triathlon superstar to even qualify for this summer's showpiece, has proven to be irresistible.

NBA roundup: Mavs' Luka Doncic hits stunning buzzer-beater

Luka Doncic sank a stumbling, off-balance 3-point floater as time expired to give the Dallas Mavericks a stunning 114-113 victory over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and finished with nine assists to help Dallas end a two-game slide. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points for the Mavericks.

MLB roundup: Carlos Rodon tosses no-hitter for White Sox

Left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox franchise history on Wednesday, striking out seven and allowing one hit batsman to defeat the visiting Cleveland Indians 8-0. Rodon (2-0) retired 27 of the 28 batters he faced, including the first 25. He lost his bid for the fourth perfect game in franchise history with one out in the ninth, hitting Cleveland's Roberto Perez on the foot with a 1-2 slider.

Evans stuns world No.1 Djokovic in Monte Carlo

World number one Novak Djokovic crashed out in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters following a 6-4 7-5 defeat by Britain's Dan Evans on Thursday. The 30-year-old Evans emerged triumphant in the pair's first meeting to end the Serb's perfect 10-0 start in 2021.

Motor racing-Alonso casts doubt on racing Indianapolis 500 again

Two-times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he was not sure he would race the Indianapolis 500 again. The U.S. race is the final part of the so-called "Triple Crown of Motorsport" which Alonso wants to complete after winning the Le Mans 24 Hours, twice, and Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix.

Jordan to be Bryant's presenter at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryant's presenter when the Los Angeles Lakers great is inducted posthumously into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter and seven others, shocking the world of sport and sending fans into mourning.

Dallas Wings select Charli Collier first in WNBA draft

The Dallas Wings selected University of Texas center Charli Collier first overall in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft on Thursday ahead of the league's 25th season. The six-foot five-inch Texas native averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game last season while shooting 33% from three point range while playing stout defense.

Soccer: MLS looking ahead with optimism despite COVID-19 hangover

It was an eventful 25th anniversary for Major League Soccer last season but not the celebration commissioner Don Garber had planned as the COVID-19 pandemic spoiled the party and left owners nursing a nearly billion dollar hangover. With a new MLS season set to start on Friday, Garber struck an upbeat tone - "momentum, momentum, momentum" he repeated despite the fact that MLS, like every other professional sports league in North America, continues to see little forward thrust in the face of stiff COVID-19 headwinds.

Motor racing-Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for second year - CBC

The Canadian Grand Prix scheduled for June 13 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal has been cancelled for the second year in a row, CBC Radio reported on Thursday although Formula One said discussions remained ongoing. With the spread of new COVID-19 variants and Canada battling to contain a third wave of the virus, Montreal public health authorities concluded that even if run behind closed doors without spectators the risks were too high, reported the CBC.

Are the Olympics cancelled? Japan official's comments sow doubts

A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Thursday that cancelling this year's Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire. The Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee responded with a statement saying all those involved in preparing for the Games remained fully focused on hosting them in the summer.

