Olympics-BMX cycling test event postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Friday they had decided to postpone a test event for BMX freestyle cycling scheduled for April 24-25 because of the impact on scheduling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

All parties involved are seeking a new date in May or June, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee said in a statement.

"In order to ensure the best level of preparations for these test events and for the Tokyo 2020 Games, considering the schedule of each party under the current global COVID-19 conditions, it was felt that postponing the events was necessary," Tokyo 2020 said.

