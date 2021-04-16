Left Menu

Soccer-Boothroyd steps down as England U-21 coach after Euros exit

It was the second successive time that England had been knocked out in the group stage of the competition under Boothroyd, who took over the Under-21 role in 2016. Boothroyd, whose contract was due to end this summer, led the team to the semi-finals of the 2017 Euros where they lost to Germany on penalties.

England Under-21 coach Aidy Boothroyd will step down from his role after the team were knocked out in the group stage of the European Championship last month, the Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

England lost two of their three games to finish bottom in their group at the Under-21 Euros, failing to qualify for the quarter-finals on goal difference. It was the second successive time that England had been knocked out in the group stage of the competition under Boothroyd, who took over the Under-21 role in 2016.

Boothroyd, whose contract was due to end this summer, led the team to the semi-finals of the 2017 Euros where they lost to Germany on penalties. The FA said Boothroyd, who previously also managed Watford, felt it was the right time to return to club football.

"It's been the greatest privilege to represent the FA and lead England teams into high-profile tournaments," Boothroyd said in a statement https://www.thefa.com/news/2021/apr/16/aidy-boothroyd-20210416. "While we didn’t finish in the way we wanted, I'm very proud to have been able to work so closely with players who I know will go on to have remarkable international careers, and to have experienced some very special moments with them over the years."

The FA said it would now begin the process to find Boothroyd's successor.

