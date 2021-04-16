Left Menu

Motor racing-Perez and Ocon collide as Mercedes lead Imola practice

Technical problems that affected radio communications and data contributed to the turn five collisions between Frenchman Ocon and Mexican Perez, former teammates at the Force India team that is now Aston Martin. The coming together had been unclear immediately, with cameras not capturing images, but stewards decided to take no further action.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:35 IST
Motor racing-Perez and Ocon collide as Mercedes lead Imola practice
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Alpine's Esteban Ocon collided in practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italy's Imola circuit on Friday, bringing out red flags before Mercedes emerged on top. The opening session ended with Valtteri Bottas quickest in one minute 16.564 seconds and Finn's seven-times world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton, last year's race winner, a mere 0.041 slower.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Hamilton's closest rival in the Bahrain season-opener when he started on the pole and finished second, was third on the timesheets and 0.058 off the pace on a clear morning. The session ended with Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin spinning his Haas at the final corner for the second time in the space of an hour.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest, at a home circuit for the Italian team, with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly fifth and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz sixth. Technical problems that affected radio communications and data contributed to the turn five collisions between Frenchman Ocon and Mexican Perez, former teammates at the Force India team that is now Aston Martin.

The coming together had been unclear immediately, with cameras not capturing images, but stewards decided to take no further action. "Ocon slowed before turn five to let Perez by, as well as moving entirely to the inside of the turn," they said in a statement. "Perez was on a fast lap. The two cars reached the apex at the same time, and just barely touched wheels.

"In the end, both drivers agreed in the hearing that it was an unfortunate miscommunication of timing between them, not helped by the fact that both drivers had limited or no communications with their teams at the time." Perez's car came to halt with the left rear tire in shreds while Ocon parked up further down the track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Hoping to be fit and ready within the week, says Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH batsman Kane Williamson is likely to be ready for action within the week. Williamson missed the first two games for SRH in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League as the David Warner-led side failed to get over...

Majority parliamentary panel meetings postponed amid COVID-19 surge

By Ashoke Raj With India witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days, various meetings of the Parliamentary Standing Committees have been postponed due to the surge in coronavirus infections.The meeting of the Standing comm...

England's COVID-19 epidemic estimated to be shrinking more quickly - health ministry

The COVID-19 epidemic in England is estimated to be shrinking more quickly compared to last week, the health ministry said on Friday, adding that the closely watch reproduction R number might also be lower.The daily growth rate of COVID-19 ...

5 years RI to head constable under POCSO Act

A Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a head constable to five years rigorous imprisonment RI and fined him Rs 50,000 in a sexual harassment case involving a minor girl.The prosecution case was that the nine-year-old girl of Sulure, Coimb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021