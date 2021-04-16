Left Menu

IPL: Shahrukh's 47 lifts Punjab to 106/8 against CSK after Chahar's four-fer

Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar wrapped up Punjab Kings top order with his four wickets before Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restricted the KL Rahul-led side to a paltry 106/8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday evening.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:21 IST
IPL: Shahrukh's 47 lifts Punjab to 106/8 against CSK after Chahar's four-fer
CSK bowler Deepak Chahar picked four wickets against Punjab Kings (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar wrapped up Punjab Kings top order with his four wickets before Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restricted the KL Rahul-led side to a paltry 106/8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday evening. Chahar ran through Punjab Kings' top-heavy batting order dismissing Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran for a duck while sending back Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda for 10 runs respectively.

But batsman Shahrukh Khan (47) stood tall and held the ground with his belligerent knock to take Punjab Kings over the 100-run mark before getting dismissed in the final over by Sam Curran. While Chahar stunned Punjab Kings with the ball, it was Ravindra Jadeja who showcased his magic on the field with his catching and athleticism. Shahrukh missed out on a maiden IPL fifty by three runs as he was caught at deep midwicket after scoring 47 off 36 balls.

Put in to bat first, Punjab Kings had a horrific start as the side lost four wickets within the powerplay. Chahar wreaked havoc as he sent back Punjab Kings' top order except for skipper Rahul, who became the victim of Jadeja's brilliant throw.

Chahar first cleaned up Mayank for a duck in the first over and then dismissed Gayle and Pooran within a span of six balls to reduce Punjab to 19/4 after Rahul's run out. Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh were in the middle for Punjab Kings at the end of the powerplay but the former chipped it straight to mid-off in the seventh over as Chahar bagged his fourth wicket for the day.

Shahrukh and Jhye Richardson then tried to revive the Punjab innings with a brief 31-run stand before Moeen Ali cleaned the Australian all-rounder in the 13th over. But Shahrukh kept the scoreboard ticking and hit timely boundaries to release some pressure. Dwayne Bravo dismissed Murugan Ashwin in the 17th over but Shahrukh took Punjab Kings over the 100-run mark.

Sam sent Shahrukh back in the hut in the final over as Punjab Kings were restricted to 106/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 106/8 (Shahrukh Khan 47, Jhye Richardson 15; Deepak Chahar 4-13) vs CSK (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 2.5 kg gold worth over Rs 1 cr seized from airline crew member

Over 2.5 kg of gold worth over Rs one crore was seized from a cabin crew member of a private airline at Cochin International Airport on Friday in a joint operation by personnel of DRI and Customs, official sources said.the crew member, Manh...

No shortage of hospital beds, more Remdesivir in 2-3 days: Noida DM

Adequate number of hospital beds are available in Noida and Greater Noida for COVID-19 treatment but patients must not insist on being admitted to particular facilities, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said on Friday.The sh...

As COVID-19 cases rise, Chhattisgarh to add ICU, oxygen beds

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday said efforts were on to add more ICU and medical oxygen-equipped beds in the state in view of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the last one month.He said the government is targetin...

Odisha urges Centre to stop trains from Chhattishgarh

Odisha government on Friday urged the Centre to stop trains to it from neighbouring Chhatisgarh for at least 15 days as at least 10 of its border districts have been impacted by the alarming COVID-19 situation in the central Indian state.Od...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021