Sports News Roundup: Bruins' Tuukka Rask logs 300th win; Jaylen Brown scores 40 as Celtics dump Lakers and more

World champion Coleman's ban reduced but he still misses Olympics

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday but will still be ineligible for the Tokyo Olympics. Coleman's ban, which was due to run until May 13 2022, will now end on Nov. 14, meaning he will miss the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but can return to competition in time to defend his world indoor and outdoor titles next year.

NHL roundup: Bruins' Tuukka Rask logs 300th win

Brad Marchand scored twice and Tuukka Rask recorded his 300th career win as the host Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders 4-1 on Thursday. Craig Smith scored a power-play goal in the first period and Taylor Hall tallied in the third for the Bruins, who defeated the Islanders for the first time in six meetings this season. The teams will square off again in Boston on Friday.

NBA roundup: Jaylen Brown scores 40 as Celtics dump Lakers

Jaylen Brown scored 40 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Boston Celtics closed out a perfect road trip with a 121-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Brown finished 17 of 20 from the field and at one point made 11 straight shots. The Celtics, who ended 3-0 on the trek and earned their fifth straight win overall, never trailed. Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard each scored 15 points.

Kipchoge warming up for Olympics marathon in Netherlands race

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, said he was looking forward to a beautiful race on Sunday in Enschede, the Netherlands, a run he sees as crucial preparation for this year's Tokyo Olympics. The race was originally scheduled to take place on April 11 in Hamburg but was postponed over COVID-19 restrictions, forcing the organisers to look for an alternative location.

Jordan to be Bryant's presenter at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryant's presenter when the Los Angeles Lakers great is inducted posthumously into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter and seven others, shocking the world of sport and sending fans into mourning.

Tokyo will rekindle hope like 1920 Games after war, Spanish flu: governor

The Tokyo Olympics will give hope to humanity in its battle against COVID-19 just as the 1920 Antwerp Games brought people together in the aftermath of World War One and the Spanish flu pandemic, Tokyo's governor Yuriko Koike has said. Tokyo is hosting the July 23-Aug. 8 Games after they were pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide.

Tokyo Olympics chief commits to Games as infections surge; fresh calls to postpone or cancel

Tokyo's Olympics chief said on Friday that Japan was committed to holding a safe Games this summer, as a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted an expansion of contagion controls and with fresh calls for the Games to again be postponed or cancelled. The government expanded quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions as a fourth wave of infections spread, casting more doubt on whether the Olympics can be held in Tokyo in fewer than 100 days.

Tokyo Olympics must be 'reconsidered' due to Japan's failure to contain pandemic - report

Japan's inability to contain the COVID-19 pandemic means that plans to hold the Olympics in Tokyo should be reconsidered, health experts wrote in a commentary. The 2020 Games, already delayed by one year, are due to begin in fewer than 100 days, even as Japan expands quasi-emergency measures to halt a fourth wave of infections.

Lakers forward Davis cleared for full-contact practice

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis edged closer to his return from injury after he was cleared for full on-court activities, coach Frank Vogel said late on Thursday. Davis has not played since the Lakers' 122-105 defeat by the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 14 when he injured his right calf and Achilles tendon.

MLB roundup: Braves beat Marlins to end skid

Dansby Swanson lined the first pitch he saw into left field to complete a two-run rally and give the Atlanta Braves a 7-6 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Thursday, breaking a four-game losing streak. The Braves loaded the bases against Dylan Floro (0-1) on back-to-back singles by Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuna Jr. and a 10-pitch walk to Freddie Freeman. An Ozzie Albies walk forced in the tying run, and Swanson ended it with his third hit of the game.

