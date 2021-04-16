Left Menu

CSK beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets to register first win in IPL

Brief Scores Punjab Kings 106 for eight in 20 overs Shahrukh Khan 47 Deepak Chahar 413.Chennai Super Kings 107 for four in 15.4 overs Moeen Ali 46, Faf du Plessis 36 Mohammed Shami 221.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:49 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to register their first win in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Opting to bowl, Deepak Chahar returned with impressive figures of four for 13 as CSK dished out a clinical bowling and fielding display to restrict Punjab to a below-par 106 for eight. Shahrukh Khan top-scored for Punjab with a 36-ball 47.

Chasing the paltry target, Moeen Ali made 46, while Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 36 as CSK reached home in 15.4 overs.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab with figures of 2/21. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 106 for eight in 20 overs (Shahrukh Khan 47; Deepak Chahar 4/13).

Chennai Super Kings: 107 for four in 15.4 overs (Moeen Ali 46, Faf du Plessis 36; Mohammed Shami 2/21).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

