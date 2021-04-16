Left Menu

Mixed Martial Arts-Fight fans use blockchain to back Britain's Loughnane

"The world's moving fast, you have to be open nowadays and I'm kind of glad the way it's going," added the 31-year-old who has not fought since beating Brazilian David Valente on Dec. 31 2019. A blockchain is a database shared across a network of computers.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:59 IST
Mixed Martial Arts-Fight fans use blockchain to back Britain's Loughnane

Mixed martial artist Brendan Loughnane will be top of the bill when the Professional Fighters League (PFL) returns in Atlantic City next week thanks to the votes of fans using blockchain-based tokens to show their appreciation for him.

The fans, who purchased the tokens via the Socios.com app, voted the British featherweight's bout with Brazil's Sheymon Moraes as "The People's Main Event" when the league resumes on April 23 after a long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's not something I've ever been a part of before, but we won, so I can't complain!" Loughnane told Reuters as a decision usually handled by promoters and matchmakers was handed to fans.

"I think this is the way things are going to go. When I first started in this sport, you fought in old sports halls with men smoking cigarettes, so for me it's bizarre, the way things are changing, but I'm moving with the times," he said. "The world's moving fast, you have to be open nowadays and I'm kind of glad the way it's going," added the 31-year-old who has not fought since beating Brazilian David Valente on Dec. 31 2019.

A blockchain is a database shared across a network of computers. Once a record has been added to the chain it is very difficult to change. The computer network makes constant checks to ensure all copies of the database are the same. Blockchains are used to underpin cyber-currencies like bitcoin and other uses are emerging.

Socios.com partners with some of the world's biggest soccer clubs, such as Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St-Germain, and the PFL is the first sports league to join the platform. Originally priced at $2, the first tranche of 300,000 PFL fan tokens sold out quickly, with thousands of fans using their tokens to vote for Loughnane to top the card.

"It's about creating a digital way to give fans a share of influence in the fan-related experience," Socios.com CEO Alex Dreyfus told Reuters, adding that he expected to add more clubs and leagues to the platform during 2021. The PFL uses a regular-season format followed by playoffs and a championship bout across six weight classes, with each winner pocketing $1 million in prize money and Loughnane said he might make some alternative investments if he wins.

"I've got investments, I've got some properties and I'm starting to get into the crypto world, having a go at that. I think I have another good two or three years left in me where I'm at my peak," he said. But there is a downside to the blockchain-powered popularity for Loughnane, who has a huge fanbase in his native Manchester.

"It's a double-edged sword - I was due to open the card and fight at 5:30 PM in America, which is half-past ten back home, but now it's going to be a bit later for fans in England!" he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France, Germany, Ukraine call for Russian troops withdrawal

The leaders of France and Germany are demanding the withdrawal of Russian troop reinforcements recently deployed at the border with Ukraine, the German chancellors office said Friday after the two heads of state held security talks with Ukr...

SpaceX wins $2.9 bln NASA contract for moon spacecraft -Washington Post

NASA has awarded billionaire Elon Musks SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to fly astronauts to the moon, bypassing Jeff Bezos Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc, the Washington Post reported httpswww.washingto...

Saudi-led coalition destroys a Houthi ballistic rocket fired at Jazan -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it destroyed a Houthi ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the kingdoms southern city of Jazan, state TV reported.The coalition said it would take necessary operational measures to protect civili...

Police search for motive after gunman kills eight at Indianapolis FedEx site

Authorities said on Friday that it was still too early to know what motivated a gunman who killed eight employees at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and wounded several others before taking his own life. The incident - the latest in a spat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021