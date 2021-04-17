Left Menu

Bajrang sets up Asian final against nemesis Otogur, Ravi too advances

Bajrang Punia did not face much competition while Ravi Kumar Dahiya was impressive as the two Olympic-bound Indian wrestlers reached the finals of their respective categories at the Asian Championships here on Saturday.Also reaching the medal rounds were Narsingh Pancham Yadav 74kg and Satywart Kadiyan 97kg, who will fight for bronze after losing their respective semifinals.Bajrang had no difficulty in getting past Koreas Yongseok Jeong, who hardly attacked in his opening 65kg bout.

PTI | Almaty | Updated: 17-04-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 14:02 IST
Bajrang sets up Asian final against nemesis Otogur, Ravi too advances

Bajrang Punia did not face much competition while Ravi Kumar Dahiya was impressive as the two Olympic-bound Indian wrestlers reached the finals of their respective categories at the Asian Championships here on Saturday.

Also reaching the medal rounds were Narsingh Pancham Yadav (74kg) and Satywart Kadiyan (97kg), who will fight for bronze after losing their respective semifinals.

Bajrang had no difficulty in getting past Korea's Yongseok Jeong, who hardly attacked in his opening 65kg bout. His first scoring point was a take-down on counter and earned one more for the passivity of his rival.

Next for him was Mongolia's Bilguun Sarmandakh, whom he pinned to ensure his passage into the summit clash.

He will be up against his Japanese nemesis Takuto Otoguro, who looked in supreme touch.

Bajrang had lost the 2018 World Championship title clash and last year's Asian Championship final to the Japanese.

Ravi Dahiya (57kg) returned to the mat after year with a solid performance. He last competed at this event in New Delhi where he had won gold.

He was slow off the blocks but became his usual dominant self after the first period against Uzbekistan's Nodirjon Safarov in his opening bout. Once he got into his rhythm, his moves were too hot to handle for his rival, as he won 9-2.

Ravi had a lot left in his tank even towards the end while Safarov had lost his steam, making it easy for the Indians to score points.

Next he faced Palestine's Ali M M Aburumaila and he won on technical superiority. His title clash will be against Iran's Alireza Nosratolah Sarlak, who was very impressive through his run to the final.

Kadiyan moved to the 97kg quarterfinals with an easy 8-0 win over Kyrgyzstan's Arslanbek Turdubekov.

He scored two points in the first period with push out while the rest through take-down moves in the second as his rival hardly attacked. In the quarterfinal against Uzbekistan's Mukhammadrasul Rakhimov, he played smart to win 4-1.

He then faced Iran's Ali Khalil Shabanibengar and lost the semifinal by technical superiority in mere 25 seconds.

Karan moved to the 70kg quarters with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Iran's Amirhossein Ali Hosseini but lost the next bout 0-6 to Syrbaz Talgat from Kazakhstan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-The order of service for Prince Philip's funeral

Below are some details about Saturdays funeral at Windsor Castle for Prince Philip, husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth, as stated in the Order of Service - Once the royal family have been seated in St Georges Chapel, the choir will sing th...

Fitch removes positive outlook on Future Retail

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Future Retail Ltds FRLs issuer default rating at C and the rating on its USD500 million 5.6 per cent senior secured notes due 2025 at C while revising the recovery rating to RR5 from RR4. Fitch has also removed th...

Global COVID-19 deaths cross 3 million

Global COVID-19 deaths have crossed the 3 million mark, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday. According to the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering CSSE at Johns Hopkins Univ...

Cyber agency cautions users against certain weaknesses detected in WhatsApp

The countrys cybersecurity agency has cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging app that could lead to a breach of sensitive information.A high severity rating advisory issued by the CE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021