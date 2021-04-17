Gangjee misses cut as Kanaya takes lead in Japan

Rahil Gangjee improved from 76 to 71 in the second round but could not extend his stay beyond the second round at the Token Homemate Cup, the opening event of the Japan Tour's 2021 season.

Gangjee, who spent a two-week quarantine before getting to play, had three birdies against three bogeys in his 71 as his total of 5-over 147 was way beyond the cut which fell at one-under 141.

The tournament has on show two of the most talented young stars in Japanese golf --Takumi Kanaya (67-65) and Keita Nakajima (68-66) -- and are in the fray for the title. Kanaya was the leader at 10-under, while first round leader, Ryosuke Kinoshita (65-68), a friend of Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama, was second at 9-under, with Nakajima third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)