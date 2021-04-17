Left Menu

IPL 2021: Don't know how we will react if we win trophy, says AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers has said that lack of home advantage for every team balances out the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season.

RCB wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers (Photo/ RCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers has said that lack of home advantage for every team balances out the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. Due to Covid-19, the IPL 2021 will be played at six venues this season, and currently, the first leg is underway in Chennai and Mumbai.

"I think it balances out the tournament. It is the same for every team, no one has home games and it really puts emphasis on adapting to different conditions. Every game you play, conditions will be different. The wickets will get older, you will play a different team on the same ground, it is interesting but it same for everyone. "The teams who have made home grounds as fortress will be at a disadvantage. The best team will come out at the top," said de Villiers in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

"You want to win the trophy, I would love to win the IPL, I do not know how we will react if we win the trophy one day. It is getting boring to talk about it, the minute you win the trophy, you look back and realise there are certain things that are more important than winning the trophy. Being part of IPL, it is the greatest tournament in the world. We want to win the trophy and that is part of the goal," he added. Further talking about his objectives from IPL 2021, de Villiers said: "Personally, I want to have a good time with my family. Family is here for the first few weeks and then it is about connecting with some individuals in the team."

RCB has won both their games so far this season and the side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

