Left Menu

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma leapfrogs MS Dhoni to record most sixes by Indian

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday evening added another feather to his illustrious cap as he leapfrogged Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to record the most sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by Indian batsmen.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:25 IST
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma leapfrogs MS Dhoni to record most sixes by Indian
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday evening added another feather to his illustrious cap as he leapfrogged Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to record the most sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by Indian batsmen. Rohit achieved the feat in the ongoing match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium when he pulled a short ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six over deep mid-wicket.

Rohit has now smashed 217 sixes in the IPL while former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has 216 maximums under his belt. Rohit first whacked a six in the third over and pulled a short one in the next over to achieve the milestone. The right-handed batsman also smashed two fours before he was dismissed by Vijay Shankar in the seventh over.

Earlier this week, star West Indies batsman Chris Gayle became the first batsman to smash 350 sixes in the cash-rich league. Former South Africa swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers is at the second spot having hit 237 sixes in the IPL. Dhoni on Friday played the 200th game for CSK when he took to the field against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in match eight of the IPL.

Dhoni, who has played 206 matches in the IPL, has featured for CSK in the tournament and Champions League T20. He has made 176 appearances for CSK in the IPL besides making 24 outings for the side in the Champions League T20 tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Topless woman arrested at Windsor Castle during royal funeral in UK

A topless woman who was running through the streets shouting save the planet just as Prince Philips royal ceremonial funeral got underway at Windsor Castle on Saturday has been arrested by the police.The woman ran into the street at the cas...

Tunisia closes schools until April 30 to slow spread of coronavirus

Tunisia on Saturday announced the closure of all schools until April 30, as well as restrictions on movement, to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.A government spokeswoman said the situation was very serious, and that there would be ...

COVID situation in Delhi 'very serious and worrisome', shortage of oxygen, remdesivir supplies: CM

Fresh daily coronavirus cases in Delhi neared a staggering 24,000 and positivity rate jumped to the highest-ever 24 per cent on Saturday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling the situation very serious and worrisome with a shortage o...

MI score 150 for 5 against SRH

Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians made 150 for 5 in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 150 for 5 in 20 overs Quinton de Kock 40, Rohit Sharma 32, Kieron Pollard 35 not out Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021