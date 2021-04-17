Left Menu

AFC Champions League: FC Goa play out second consecutive draw, hold Al Wahda of UAE 0-0

He got the better of a defender and sent a low cross on the face of Al Wahda goal but it was cleared after a goal-mouth scramble.Devendra had another shot in the 73rd minute from a handshaking distance but could not find the target.Young FC Goa goalkeeper Moirangthem Dheeraj Singh had another fantastic performance for the second match in a row as he denied former UAE captain Ismail Matar in the 78th minute and then again saved his side from conceding in the 90th minute.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 17-04-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:46 IST
AFC Champions League: FC Goa play out second consecutive draw, hold Al Wahda of UAE 0-0
AFC logo Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa gave a mighty scare to Al Wahda with a fine counter-attacking football in the second half as they held the fancied side from the UAE to a goal-less draw in the AFC Champions League group stage here on Saturday.

It was second such result in as many matches for the Goan side, who had also played out a goal-less draw against Qatar's Al Rayyan in their first Group E match on Wednesday.

FC Goa were left to defend their citadel during the first half but they showed their counter-attacking prowess in the next 45 minutes with at least a couple of chances that could have resulted in a goal.

Brandon Fernandes' 54th-minute strike from a counter-attacking move beat the Al Wahda goalkeeper Al Shamsi all ends up but it hit the upright.

Again in the 69th minute, Devendra Murgaokar, who came in for Ishan Pandita in the 54th minute, received a brilliant long ball from captain Edu Betia. He got the better of a defender and sent a low cross on the face of Al Wahda goal but it was cleared after a goal-mouth scramble.

Devendra had another shot in the 73rd minute from a handshaking distance but could not find the target.

Young FC Goa goalkeeper Moirangthem Dheeraj Singh had another fantastic performance for the second match in a row as he denied former UAE captain Ismail Matar in the 78th minute and then again saved his side from conceding in the 90th minute. In the first half though, Al Wahda were clearly the dominant side as they threatened the FC Goa citadel time and again with veteran Matar in the thick of things on most occasions. The 37-year-old Matar, who has played more than 130 matches for UAE, dictated terms in the midfield to initiate most of the Al Wahda attacks.

To the credit of FC Goa, they had 47 percent possession in the first half despite having to defend from their own half for most of the first session.

FC Goa plays their third match against last edition runners-up side Persepolis FC of Iran on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 24K COVID cases in Delhi, 167 deaths; every 4th sample positive

Delhi on Saturday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 24,375 fresh cases, and 167 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate also shot up to 24.56 per cent -- meaning every fourth s...

Soccer-Norwich seal Premier League promotion as rivals drop points

Norwich City clinched promotion to the Premier League with five games to spare on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship matches, guaranteeing Daniel Farkes leaders one of the automatic promotion p...

If bowlers are executing plans, it's easy for captain: Rohit

If bowlers are executing the plans, it makes it easy for the captain was what Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said on Saturday after his side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in their IPL match here.Rohit credited his teams bowling u...

Czechs expel Russian embassy staff, PM says suspected Russian link to ammunition explosion

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.There is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021