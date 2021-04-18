Left Menu

Marseille beats Lorient in stoppage time, rival Rennes wins

PTI | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 00:10 IST
Marseille beats Lorient in stoppage time, rival Rennes wins

Spanish right back Pol Lirola grabbed his second goal during injury time as Marseille beat Lorient 3-2 at home on Saturday to maintain its push for a Europa League place next season.

Rennes won 3-0 at midtable Angers in the early French league game to join Marseille and rival Lens in the hunt for fifth place with five games left.

Sixth-place Marseille moved level on points with fifth-place Lens, which is away to Brest on Sunday, while Rennes is one point behind Marseille in seventh.

Lorient is 17th, but has much improved in recent weeks and faced a side missing central defenders Alvaro Gonzalez and Duje Caleta-Car through suspension. That weakness showed on both Lorient goals, which were scored on counterattacks and expertly finished by Nigerian striker Terem Moffi from Yoane Wissa's astute passes.

After Moffi put the visitors 1-0 up at Stade Velodrome in the 18th minute, playmaker Dimitri Payet equalized in the 52nd with a superb right-foot volley from 20 meters after striker Arkadiusz Milik headed the ball sideways to him.

Winger Florian Thauvin set up Lirola with a pass behind the defense and he finished confidently from 10 meters out in the 55th. But Thauvin's wild pass from the right flank was intercepted by Wissa in midfield, and he advanced half the field before setting up Moffi's 11th goal of the season.

In the day's other game, a vastly improving Rennes made it 13 points from five matches under its new coach Bruno Genesio, who previously managed Lyon before trying his luck in the Chinese Super League with Beijing Guoan.

Striker Stephane Bahoken thought he had given Angers the lead in the 44th minute, but his effort was ruled out when a video replay spotted a foul on the goalkeeper beforehand.

Moments later, teenage forward Jeremy Doku put Rennes in front when he cut inside from the left, swapped passes with winger Martin Terrier, and fired into the bottom corner.

It was the 18-year-old Belgium forward's second league goal since joining from Anderlecht for 26 million euros ($31 million).

Terrier made it 2-0 midway through the second half when he turned in Flavien Tait's pass, and substitute striker Serhou Guirassy wrapped it up in injury time.

TITLE RACE Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain hosts Saint-Etienne at Sunday lunchtime, while title rivals Monaco and Lyon are away from home.

A victory will move PSG one point behind league leader Lille, which drew 1-1 against Montpellie r on Friday.

But PSG will be without several important players against Saint-Etienne, which has found some form to move up to 13th place.

Star forward Neymar is suspended, as are central midfielders Leandro Paredes and Idrissa Gueye. Central defenders Marquinhos and Abdou Diallo are both injured, while standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas is resting a sore shoulder.

Third-place Monaco travels to play struggling Bordeaux, while fourth-place Lyon completes the day at 19th-place Nantes.

Lyon is one point behind Monaco and two behind PSG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 24K COVID cases in Delhi, 167 deaths; every 4th sample positive

Delhi on Saturday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 24,375 fresh cases, and 167 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate also shot up to 24.56 per cent -- meaning every fourth s...

Soccer-Norwich seal Premier League promotion as rivals drop points

Norwich City clinched promotion to the Premier League with five games to spare on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship matches, guaranteeing Daniel Farkes leaders one of the automatic promotion p...

If bowlers are executing plans, it's easy for captain: Rohit

If bowlers are executing the plans, it makes it easy for the captain was what Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said on Saturday after his side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in their IPL match here.Rohit credited his teams bowling u...

Czechs expel Russian embassy staff, PM says suspected Russian link to ammunition explosion

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.There is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021