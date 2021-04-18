Left Menu

If bowlers are executing plans, it's easy for captain: Rohit

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 00:14 IST
If bowlers are executing plans, it's easy for captain: Rohit

''If bowlers are executing the plans, it makes it easy for the captain'' was what Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said on Saturday after his side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in their IPL match here.

Rohit credited his team’s bowling unit, led by Rahul Chahar (3/19) and Trent Boult (3/28), for the win.

“It was a great effort from the bowling unit. We knew it was not going to be easy and when you have a pitch like that and the bowlers are executing the plans, it makes it easy for the captain to manoeuvre the field and keep having those options of your bowling changes,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Sunrisers restricted Mumbai Indians to 150/5 as their bowlers, led by Vijay Shankar (2/19) put up a splendid show, but they were bundled out for 137 in 19.4 overs to lose their third game on the trot.

According to Rohit, his side's score of 150/5 was a good total on the Chepauk track.

“I thought it was a good score on that pitch and the way we came out and bowled and showed that attitude on the field was very important, it was great team performance,” Rohit said.

''We can bat a little better in the middle overs,” he added.

Mumbai Indians were brilliant in fielding and Rohit praised the team’s effort.

“And again, I thought our fielding was pretty good today, those two runs-outs, few catches, that is something we take a lot of pride in. We want to be the best fielding unit in the competition and (are) making sure that we tick all the boxes, so far we have picked few boxes, there are few more left.” SRH skipper David Warner said that it was quite disappointing to lose three matches in a row.

“Yes, spot on (had another difficult night). I don't know how to take that. It is quite disappointing. ''Two of us at the top (me and Jonny Bairstow) got set and obviously my run out, Jonny stepping on his wickets and playing some false shots in the middle proved that if you don't have a guy there in the end or two guys there at the end, you are not going to win games,” he said.

According to Warner, these scores of around 150 were gettable.

“They are very chaseable, it's just poor batting. If you get a partnership and have one guy at the end, like all the other teams batting first, they always had one person at the end, if you are able to do that, you can chase down 150 quite easily,” the Australian said.

“It does need smart cricket in the middle and at the moment we haven’t been able to produce that. I think our bowlers adapted fantastic to this wicket, which is a lot slower than previous wickets.” PTI NRB PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea are closing the gap with City, says Tuchel after win

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said his side were closing the gap with Manchester City and their benchmark coach Pep Guardiola after the Londoners 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win on Saturday.The victory for the Blues -- Tuchels first over Guardiola ...

Mayor claims 'more COVID deaths' took place than reported by Delhi govt

More deaths from COVID-19 took place on Friday according to municipal records vis-a-vis the figures reported by the city government, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash claimed on Saturday.According to the official data shared by the health depar...

Nagaland reports 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Nagaland on Saturday reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases virus, raising the tally to 12,536, a health department official said.32 ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 23, Mokokchung- 4, Kohima- 3, Phek- 2, Health Minister S Pangnyu Ph...

Libya welcomes UN decision to deploy cease-fire monitors

Libyas transitional government on Saturday welcomed a UN Security Council decision to deploy international monitors to watch over a nearly six-month-old cease-fire in the conflict-stricken country.The Government of National Unity also urged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021