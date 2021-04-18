Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd's Solskjaer says no problem with documentary on Pogba's life

World Cup winner Pogba, who joined United from Juventus for 89 million pounds ($123 million) in 2016, will be the focus of the documentary titled 'The Pogmentary' which is set to be released in 2022. "Paul has been in the spotlight ever since he started at United, so I don't see a problem with it," Solskjaer told reporters when asked about the documentary.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba will not be affected by the added spotlight of an Amazon Prime documentary on his life, saying the French midfielder is fully focused on helping the team win matches. World Cup winner Pogba, who joined United from Juventus for 89 million pounds ($123 million) in 2016, will be the focus of the documentary titled 'The Pogmentary' which is set to be released in 2022.

"Paul has been in the spotlight ever since he started at United, so I don't see a problem with it," Solskjaer told reporters when asked about the documentary. "Paul's main focus is to get as much out of his career as possible. He wants to be the best player he can be and he wants to win as many trophies as possible.

"He's already won the World Cup and I can see his focus now is all about winning and playing the best possible football he can. I know his personality. He's so lively, gets energy from making people happy. But his main focus will always be to win games for us." Pogba, whose contract at United runs out in 2022, has scored three goals and provided three assists in the league during an injury-hit season.

United, who are second in the Premier League with 63 points from 31 games, host Burnley later on Sunday. They are also in the semi-finals of the Europa League, taking on the Italian side AS Roma later this month.

($1 = 0.7230 pounds)

