Hockey India mourns death of former umpire Anupama

Hockey India on Sunday mourned the demise of 40-year-old Anupama Punchimanda, a former international umpire, who died in Bengaluru due to COVID-19-related complications.

Anupama had officiated in several prestigious international tournaments including the 2005 BDO Junior World Cup (Women) in Santiago, Hero Hockey World League Round-2 (Women) in 2013 at New Delhi as well as the 2013 Women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

Expressing Hockey India's condolences to Anupama's bereaved family, President Gyanendro Ningombam said, ''This (Sunday) morning we woke up to the very sad news about Anupama Punchimanda's demise in Bengaluru.'' ''She was one of the first few women in India to umpire at very reputed international tournaments. We at Hockey India share the grief of her family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences to Anupama's family members,'' he added.

