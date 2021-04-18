Soccer-Bayern unhappy with coach Flick's announcement

Left Menu

The 56-year-old, who took over in November 2019 and led the Bavarians to six domestic and international titles in the 2019-20 season, said on Saturday he had informed the club of his wish to depart despite having a contract running to 2023. Flick spoke after a 3-2 win at VfL Wolfsburg that took Bayern seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with five matches remaining, firmly on track for a record ninth straight league crown.

Bayern Munich is unhappy about coach Hansi Flick's surprise announcement that he wanted to leave the club at the end of the season, the German champions said on Sunday. The 56-year-old, who took over in November 2019 and led the Bavarians to six domestic and international titles in the 2019-20 season, said on Saturday he had informed the club of his wish to depart despite having a contract running to 2023.

Flick spoke after a 3-2 win at VfL Wolfsburg that took Bayern seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with five matches remaining, firmly on track for a record ninth straight league crown. "Yesterday Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick informed the public of his wish to end his 2023 contract early at the end of the season," Bayern said in a statement.

The club said Flick had informed them in midweek and the sides had agreed to focus on the remainder of the season so as not to disrupt the team's concentration. "Bayern Munich disapprove of the unilateral communication through Hansi Flick. As agreed, talks will continue after the game against Mainz 05 (on April 24)."

Flick, seen as the favourite to succeed Joachim Loew as Germany coach after this year's European Championship, is the only Bayern manager to win six titles in a season and among the world's most successful ever given his short spell at the club. Flick had been at odds with Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamdizic in recent months with the coach wanting a greater say in the club's transfer policy.

