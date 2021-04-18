Left Menu

Motor racing-Angry Russell confronts Bottas after Imola collision

"When I race I have respect." Bottas said he would have defended against any driver and ridiculed a suggestion that he might have been more reluctant to let Russell go past given their potential rivalry for the Mercedes seat.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 23:25 IST
Motor racing-Angry Russell confronts Bottas after Imola collision
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

George Russell asked Valtteri Bottas if he was trying to kill them both after the pair collided in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

The smash between Bottas, Mercedes team mate to seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, and Williams driver Russell brought the race to a halt with debris strewn across the asphalt. Russell clambered out and went over to confront the Finn, who appeared to raise a finger in response.

"I asked him if he was trying to kill us both," Russell, who had been fighting for ninth place and has been seen as a contender to take Bottas's seat next year, told Sky Sports television. Television images were inconclusive where the blame lay, but rising star Russell felt the experienced Finn had moved over and nudged him towards the wet edge of the track -- something Bottas was adamant had not been the case.

Stewards ruled it was a racing incident after hearing from both drivers. "I was coming on Valtteri massively fast, I had the slipstream and the DRS (drag reduction system) and just as I pulled out he jolted very, very slightly to the right, which is a tactical defence that drivers in the past used to do," said Russell.

"There is a gentleman's agreement that is not what you do because it is incredibly dangerous. "In completely dry conditions I'd have been fine but it just put me onto the wet patch and I lost it... we're going at 200mph and you need to respect the speed and the conditions," added the Briton.

"A P9 (ninth) for him is nothing but for us it's everything," said Russell, whose team have scored only one point in the last two seasons. "I'm going for the move, the move would have been absolutely easy." Bottas told reporters he had been unable to hear what Russell had said because he was still in the car with his helmet on but denied doing anything wrong.

"He went for it, lost it and hit me and it was game over," said the Mercedes driver, who crouched down by the recovery vehicle after leaving the track "I didn't make any sudden moves and it's quite clear from his onboard (cameras) as well," he said. "When I race I have respect."

Bottas said he would have defended against any driver and ridiculed a suggestion that he might have been more reluctant to let Russell go past given their potential rivalry for the Mercedes seat. "I'm sorry, I lost my aluminium foil hat somewhere," he said. "It's quite a theory. I'm not keen to lose any positions. That was normal defending."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless

Two men died after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the drivers seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, authorities said.There was no one in the drivers seat, Sgt. Cinthya Umanzor o...

Russia furious at accusation that Skripal suspects behind deadly Czech blast

Moscow reacted furiously on Sunday to Czech allegations that two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition dump four years earlier, which killed two people. Prague on ...

At least three people reported dead in Austin, Texas, shooting

At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.Austin police, calling the situation an active shooting incident, said they were searching for a suspect. While a suspect is ...

Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release.Called the Jan Anushahan Pakhwada public discipline fortnight, only shops and of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021