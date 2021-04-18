Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, April 18

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Report: San Diego State's Matt Mitchell enters NBA Draft

San Diego State standout Matt Mitchell has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, USA Today reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-SDSU-MITCHELL, Field Level Media

- - Wyoming PG Marcus Williams transferring to Texas A&M

Former Wyoming point guard Marcus Williams is transferring to Texas A&M. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-TAM-WYO-WILLIAMS-TRANSFER, Field level Media

- - - - MLB

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston (G1), 1:10 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston (G2), 5:10 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

- - Yankees 1B Jay Bruce retiring after 14 seasons

Following a slow start to his 14th season, New York Yankees first baseman and outfielder Jay Bruce announced his retirement on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-BRUCE, Field Level Media

- - Nationals place RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) on IL

The Washington Nationals placed starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list Sunday with inflammation in his right shoulder. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-STRASBURG, Field Level Media

- - Two Giants pitchers on IL after second vaccine shots

The San Francisco Giants placed closer Jake McGee and starter Logan Webb on the injured list Sunday after both experienced aftereffects following their second vaccine doses. BASEBALL-MLB-SF-WEBB-MCGEE, Field Level Media

- - - - MLS

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) L.A. Galaxy at Inter Miami, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

- - - - NBA

Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern) Indiana at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 1 p.m. Brooklyn at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Report: Celtics' Brad Stevens turned down $70M from Hoosiers

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens turned down a seven-year, $70 million offer from the Indiana Hoosiers last month, ESPN reported. BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-STEVENS, Field Level Media

- - Spurs fined $25K after resting three players

The NBA fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 on Sunday for violating the league's policy on resting players. BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-SPURS-FINED, Field Level Media

- - Report: NBA bracing for impact of Derek Chauvin verdict

The NBA has told teams league-wide to prepare for the potential impact of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, according to ESPN. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-CHAUVIN-VERDICT, Field Level Media

- - - - NFL

Colts re-sign veteran CB T.J. Carrie The Indianapolis Colts announced the re-signing of veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-CARRIE, Field Level Media - - - -

NHL Coverage of Sunday games (all times Eastern)

Washington at Boston, Noon N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond, 3 p.m. Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, 3 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

PGA Tour -- RBC Heritage Champions -- Chubb Classic

- - - - TENNIS

ATP -- Rolex Monte Carlo Masters WTA -- Charleston, S.C.

- - Roger Federer to skip Madrid and Rome events

Roger Federer announced Sunday he will return to action at next month's Geneva Open in his native Switzerland. TENNIS-ATP-FEDERER, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2021 Overwatch League -- Week 1, early matches

Overwatch League -- Week 1, late matches Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division

