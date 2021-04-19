Left Menu

Motor racing-Norris has made a step up, says McLaren boss

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrated the second podium of his Formula One career at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, with team boss Andreas Seidl in no doubt that the youngster had raised his game. Told he had been voted driver of the day by fans, the 21-year-old Briton still feigned surprise.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 02:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 02:43 IST
Motor racing-Norris has made a step up, says McLaren boss
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrated the second podium of his Formula One career at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, with team boss Andreas Seidl in no doubt that the youngster had raised his game.

Told he had been voted driver of the day by fans, the 21-year-old Briton still feigned surprise. "They did? I didn't think I had any fans. But thank you very much," he said.

Norris has plenty of support, with 2.8 million followers on Instagram and 981,000 on Twitter and big audiences for his online gaming activities. Team boss Andreas Seidl said the driver, now in his third full season in Formula One and up against experienced Australian Daniel Ricciardo as his new team mate, had moved up to another level.

"Lando is flying at the moment, he's definitely made the next step as a driver also," Seidl told Sky Sports television after the second race of the year at Italy's Imola circuit. "Already in Bahrain (the season-opener) you could see that he definitely made the next step, as a person. He digested last season with his engineering team in the right way.

"It's normal also that these young guys make steps, in the first years they have to make it or they will never make it to the top but it's just great how he's pulling it off," added Seidl. "He has the confidence to put the laps in and what he did today was great."

Norris had beaten himself up on Saturday after a marginal slip in qualifying meant his fastest lap was deleted, a time that would have been good enough for third on the grid. Instead he started seventh but made sure he got that third place in the end, running second until his tyres wore down and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton passed him with two laps to go.

Max Verstappen won the race for Red Bull. "It's nice to be fighting these guys. It's nice to be there on merit and there on pure pace, and hopefully we can have some more in the future," said Norris, who in Austria last July became the youngest British driver to stand on the podium.

"I think apart from Q3 (the final phase of qualifying) it was a pretty perfect weekend."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Czech diplomats, says Prague took hostile step

Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to the Czech governments expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies for a military intelligence agency that Prague claims was involved in a 20...

Cuban dissidents decry harassment, as congress denounces 'counterrevolution' attempts

Cuban dissidents accused authorities of cutting their web access and preventing them from leaving their homes during the Cuban Communist Party Congress where leaders denounced renewed U.S.-backed attempts at counterrevolution using online p...

U.S. says Chad rebels heading towards capital from north

The United States said rebel fighters in Chad appeared to be moving towards the capital NDjamena and ordered non-essential staff to leave, warning of possible violence.A spokesman for the rebel Front for Change and Concord in Chad FACT said...

Soccer-Anger as European breakaway threat re-emerges hours before UEFA vote

European football closed ranks on Sunday and threatened to ban any clubs that join a breakaway competition after the spectre of a European Super League re-emerged, prompting condemnation from European political leaders. UEFA said on Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021