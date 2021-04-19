Left Menu

Soccer-'Soulless', 'absolute disgrace': ex-players slam Super League

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy said plans for a breakaway Super League launched by 12 of Europe's top clubs were "soulless" and expected a backlash from managers and players. Former Liverpool midfielder Murphy said players would be risking too much to take part in the proposed Super League. "The plans ...

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 08:54 IST
Soccer-'Soulless', 'absolute disgrace': ex-players slam Super League

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy said plans for a breakaway Super League launched by 12 of Europe's top clubs were "soulless" and expected a backlash from managers and players. The move, which sets up a rival to the Champions League competition, was condemned by football authorities and political leaders, with UEFA saying participating clubs would be banned from domestic leagues, such as the Premier League.

Clubs from England, Spain and Italy have signed up to the plans, while no German or French sides have yet to be associated with the breakaway. Former Liverpool midfielder Murphy said players would be risking too much to take part in the proposed Super League.

"The plans ... sound soulless," he told the BBC. "We've already seen strong opposition from leagues and federations who would be affected, and fans as well. Next, I think we will see a backlash from managers and players too."

World soccer's governing body FIFA has previously threatened to ban any players taking part in a breakaway from participating in World Cups and Murphy said the consequences for players could be severe. "You're also being told you can no longer play for your country if you are part of this," he added. "Again, that's what you dream of doing as a kid, so I just don't see many footballers agreeing to that, which actually gives me hope that this whole idea will quickly fall apart."

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said the Super League was all about "money and greed". "Let's hope it's stopped in its tracks," he told Sky Sports. "We talk about big clubs, Bayern Munich are one of the biggest clubs in the world. At least they've made a stance, which is a good start."

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards said the new competition had not taken into consideration the fans of clubs. "What happens to the memories of what the fans have had over the years?" Richards said.

"They're just forgotten about for the sake of money, and that's the way football has become now. I think it's an absolute disgrace,"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Razorpay raises USD 160 mn funding from Sequoia Capital, GIC, others; Valuation triples to USD 3 bn

Razorpay on Monday said it has raised USD 160 million about Rs 1,192.6 crore in funding from Sequoia Capital, GIC and others with the valuation of the payment solutions provider tripling to USD 3 billion.The Series E funding round was co-le...

QUOTES-'Emotional rollercoaster': Australia residents reunite with loved ones

Australia and New Zealand began quarantine-free travel on Monday. Here are quotes from people travelling and meeting loved ones coming off the first flights.LORRAINE WRATT, NEW ZEALANDER STRANDED IN AUSTRALIA BY PANDEMIC WHILE VISITING FAMI...

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810

India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 273,810 on Monday, taking its overall case load past 15 million, second only to the United States globally.The countrys deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a total o...

IPL 2021: ABD is best in the business towards backend of an innings, says Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB head coach Simon Katich was all praise for AB de Villiers, saying that the Proteas star is the best in the business when it comes to batting towards the backend of an innings. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021