UK's Johnson says will try to stop soccer Super League plans

UK's Johnson says will try to stop soccer Super League plansReuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:05 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would do everything possible to ensure that a proposed breakaway Super League of twelve major European soccer clubs would not go ahead as planned.
"We are going to look at everything that we can do with the football authorities to make sure that this doesn't go ahead in the way that it's currently being proposed," Johnson said in a pooled interview.
"I don't think that it's good news for fans, I don't think it's good news for football in this country."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Super League
- Boris Johnson
- British
- European
ALSO READ
Johnson Controls-Hitachi looks 20 pc growth in FY22; to reduce dependence on imports by half
Boris Johnson looks to ‘brighter days ahead’ in Easter message
Johnson says UK looking forward to 'brighter days ahead' on Easter
Boris Johnson plans 'Covid passport' trials to reopen mass events
Soccer-Leicester seal promotion to Women's Super League for first time