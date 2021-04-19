Left Menu

Bipin Singh extends contact with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC on Monday announced that India international Bipin Singh has signed a contract extension which will see him commit his future to the club until May 2025.The 26-year-old winger from Manipur grabbed the only hat-trick of the 2020-21 Indian Super League in a brilliant performance against Odisha FC.The fleet-footed players 90th-minute winning goal against ATK Mohun Bagan to seal Mumbai Citys maiden title will be remembered for years.Bipin, who has made 45 appearances for the club, racked up an impressive six goals and four assists in his 22 games in the recently-concluded ISL.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:43 IST
Bipin Singh extends contact with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC on Monday announced that India international Bipin Singh has signed a contract extension which will see him commit his future to the club until May 2025.

The 26-year-old winger from Manipur grabbed the only hat-trick of the 2020-21 Indian Super League in a brilliant performance against Odisha FC.

The fleet-footed player's 90th-minute winning goal against ATK Mohun Bagan to seal Mumbai City’s maiden title will be remembered for years.

Bipin, who has made 45 appearances for the club, racked up an impressive six goals and four assists in his 22 games in the recently-concluded ISL. His exploits in a successful season were duly rewarded after Bipin received his maiden call-up to the national team, marking his international debut with an assist against Oman in an international friendly.

Bipin, on his part, said that Mumbai City FC have helped him become a better footballer.

“Since joining the club in 2018, I’ve felt right at home and Mumbai City has helped me become a better footballer and a better person too,'' Bipin was quoted as saying in a media release.

''I feel like I am in the best shape and in the best moment of my career and a lot of the credit goes to the trust the Club, Sergio Lobera, my teammates, and the fans have shown in me.'' Head coach Sergio Lobera said, ''I have worked with so many footballers but Bipin’s work rate and his willingness to learn stand out. He was a key member of our group, winning two trophies and scoring some important goals.'' PTI NRB PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh records 60 new COVID-19 cases

Ladakh recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 12,131, an official bulletin said. The COVID-related death toll in Ladakh stands at 133, while 10,351 people have recovered from the infection since the outbreak...

Chrissy Teigen launches campaign to help women with fertility struggles

American cookbook author and former model Chrissy Teigen hopes to break the stigma around fertility struggles with a new campaign encouraging women to be more open about their troubles conceiving and seek necessary assistance.The 35-year-ol...

Emilia Romagna GP: Two people test positive for Covid-19

Formula 1 and FIA on Monday announced that two people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Emilia Romagna GP which was held in Imola, Italy on Sunday. 4,523 tests were performed on drivers, teams and personnel between April 12 to...

Doctors say clot treatment advice key to U.S. resuming J&J COVID vaccines

Resuming the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine in the United States will require clear guidelines for the medical community on how to best treat patients that develop a rare type of blood clot, as well as alerting vaccine recipients...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021