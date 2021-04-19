Bipin Singh extends contact with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC on Monday announced that India international Bipin Singh has signed a contract extension which will see him commit his future to the club until May 2025.

The 26-year-old winger from Manipur grabbed the only hat-trick of the 2020-21 Indian Super League in a brilliant performance against Odisha FC.

The fleet-footed player's 90th-minute winning goal against ATK Mohun Bagan to seal Mumbai City’s maiden title will be remembered for years.

Bipin, who has made 45 appearances for the club, racked up an impressive six goals and four assists in his 22 games in the recently-concluded ISL. His exploits in a successful season were duly rewarded after Bipin received his maiden call-up to the national team, marking his international debut with an assist against Oman in an international friendly.

Bipin, on his part, said that Mumbai City FC have helped him become a better footballer.

“Since joining the club in 2018, I’ve felt right at home and Mumbai City has helped me become a better footballer and a better person too,'' Bipin was quoted as saying in a media release.

''I feel like I am in the best shape and in the best moment of my career and a lot of the credit goes to the trust the Club, Sergio Lobera, my teammates, and the fans have shown in me.'' Head coach Sergio Lobera said, ''I have worked with so many footballers but Bipin’s work rate and his willingness to learn stand out. He was a key member of our group, winning two trophies and scoring some important goals.'' PTI NRB PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)