Soccer-Atletico Madrid confirm participation in Super League, citing pandemic

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:08 IST
Spanish football club Atletico Madrid have confirmed their participation in a European Super League via a statement on their official website on Monday.

The club, who were named as one of the 12 Founding Clubs on Sunday, confirmed this on Monday citing the COVID-19 pandemic for speeding up the instability in the existing European football economic model, while also saying they wish to improve quality of competition throughout the continent.

