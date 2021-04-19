Soccer-La Liga and clubs reject 'egotistical' Super League

Spain's football league, La Liga, and a host of its clubs have added their name to a long list of institutions rejecting the idea of a European Super League.

La Liga issued a statement on Monday that tore into the newly proposed Super League, labelling the move "selfish" and "egotistical". Spanish trio Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are three of the 12 founding clubs of the new competition announced on Sunday, with Real president Florentino Perez also named president of the Super League.

"The newly proposed top European competition is nothing more than a selfish, egotistical proposal designed to further enrich the already super rich," La Liga's statement said. "It will undermine the appeal of the whole game and have a deeply damaging impact on ... La Liga, its member clubs and the entire footballing ecosystem."

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been a long-standing critic of the idea of a Europe-wide league. Monday's statement also pointed to wider implications for Spanish sport and said La Liga is willing to do whatever it takes to block the Super League's implementation.

"In addition, the breakaway league threatens the rest of Spanish sports to which, in the current season, La Liga will contribute more than 126 million euros ($151.6 million) as part of its agreement with the Spanish government and Spanish FA," it said. "We use all measures at our disposal and work with all stakeholders to defend the integrity and future of Spanish football in the best interests of the game."

La Liga sides Valencia, Real Betis, Villarreal, Cadiz, Levante, Osasuna, Valladolid and Eibar all either released separate statements co-signed by La Liga or publicly backed the league's stance on social media. Reuters contacted Telefonica, the television rights holder for European football in Spain, and Champions League and La Liga headline sponsor Santander, but both declined to comment on the developments. ($1 = 0.8313 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)