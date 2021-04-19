Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against CSK

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Both the sides are playing unchanged XIs.

Team: Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(wk/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(wk/c), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

