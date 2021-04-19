Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against CSK

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:13 IST
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against CSK

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Both the sides are playing unchanged XIs.

Team: Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(wk/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(wk/c), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: HC asks Centre to examine oxygen availability in other states

The Delhi High Court Monday expressed concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases and asked the Centre to examine the availability of oxygen in different states for diverting it to areas of surge and said it is evident that the healthcare infra...

Only 54 ICU beds available for COVID patients in Delhi hospitals: Data

The number of ICU beds available for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals on Monday dropped to 54, according to government data.Of the 4,377 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in government and private hospitals across the city, 4,323 were o...

Sebi bans Equicom Financial, 2 individuals from capital markets

New Delhi, Apr 19 PTI Sebi on Monday restrained Equicom Financial Research Pvt Ltd and two individuals from accessing the securities market for inducing gullible investors by promising them huge returns on their investment products. The reg...

Iran, IAEA start talks on unexplained uranium traces

The U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Monday started talks aimed at obtaining explanations from Tehran on the origin of uranium traces at found at undeclared locations in Iran, an issue which could affect efforts to revive Tehrans 2015 nucl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021