Soccer-Final decision on three Euro 2020 host cities to be taken on April 23

UEFA will take a final call on the status of Munich, Bilbao and Dublin as host cities for the 2020 European Championship on Friday after the venues could not guarantee spectator attendance, European soccer's governing body said on Monday.

Updated: 19-04-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UEFA will take a final call on the status of Munich, Bilbao and Dublin as host cities for the 2020 European Championship on Friday after the venues could not guarantee spectator attendance, European soccer's governing body said on Monday. Each of the 12 host cities were asked to submit their plans for allowing fans inside stadiums by early April and the nine other venues had promised filling stadiums to capacities ranging from 25% to full capacity.

However, Dublin and Bilbao were unable to commit to at least some fans being able to attend games while Munich's mayor could not rule out blocking fans from attending games due to the infection rate and protection orders in the Bavarian capital. "The Executive Committee was presented with several options for matches scheduled to take place in the venues of Bilbao, Dublin and Munich where there is currently no confirmed spectators' attendance," UEFA said in a statement.

"The committee tasked the UEFA Administration to draw up concrete proposals for a final decision to be taken via videoconference on Friday." Euro 2020 was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will run from June 11-July 11.

A final decision on whether the three cities remain hosts was meant to be made at UEFA's executive committee meeting earlier on Monday where a new format for club competitions to be introduced from the 2024-25 season was announced. But the agenda was dominated by the Super League, the new breakaway tournament announced by 12 of Europe's top clubs on Sunday, as UEFA threatened the clubs and their players with bans from all its competitions.

