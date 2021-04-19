Left Menu

Players who will play in Super League will be banned from World Cup and Euros: UEFA President

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) President Aleksander Ceferin said that players will be banned from the World Cup and Euros if they participate in the proposed European Super League.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) President Aleksander Ceferin said that players will be banned from the World Cup and Euros if they participate in the proposed European Super League. His comments comes after a group of 12 European clubs on Monday confirmed their plans to launch a new European Super League. Among these 12, six belong to Premier League and they are -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

This European Super League has been met with severe backlash ever since reports started doing rounds in the media. Despite this fact, the 12 clubs have now confirmed the formation and format for the new competition. "I cannot stress more strongly how everyone is united against these disgraceful, self-serving proposals, fuelled by greed above all else," Goal.com quoted Ceferin as saying while unveiling the new Champions League format that is set to come into effect in 2024.

"We are all united against this nonsense of a project. Cynical plan, completely against what football should be. We cannot and will not allow that to change. Players who will play in the teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from the World Cup and Euros. We urge everyone to stand tall with us as we do everything in our power to ensure this never ends up in fruition," he added. Asked if the Champions League will continue without the 12 clubs reportedly founding the Super League, Ceferin responded: "Yes, of course. In Europe, there are many good clubs and devoted fans. You heard the changes already today of the UEFA changes from 2024. We will do it with or without them."

Earlier in the day, the joint statement released by the 12 clubs said: "Twelve of Europe's leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its founding clubs. AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs. It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable." (ANI)

