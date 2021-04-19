Soccer-Italy's sports undersecretary 'very worried' about Super League plan

Italy's sports undersecretary said on Monday she was very worried about the consequences that could arise from the creation of a European soccer Super League after 12 leading clubs announced the breakaway.

"I am very worried about the consequences that an institutional clash could bring to the sports world," undersecretary Valentina Vezzali said in a statement.

"I hope that the sports authorities involved can quickly find a solution," she added.

