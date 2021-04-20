Left Menu

Shane Bieber tossed eight innings and became the first pitcher in modern baseball history to strike out at least 10 batters in his first four starts of a season as the Cleveland Indians snapped the Cincinnati Reds' seven-game home winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Sunday.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Washington waives former Heisman runner-up Bryce Love

The Washington Football Team on Monday waived running back Bryce Love, the former Stanford star who has yet to play a down in the NFL. Love was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy as a junior in 2017, when he ran for 2,118 yards on 263 carries (8.1 yards per attempt) and 19 touchdowns.

Report: NBA clears vaccinated scouts to travel overseas

The NBA is now allowing fully vaccinated scouts to travel overseas, ESPN reported Monday. Team personnel based in the United States have been barred from international scouting trips since October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick Foligno hopes to make Leafs debut Thursday vs. Jets

Former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno is eyeing Thursday as his potential debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he said on an NHL.com podcast. The Maple Leafs acquired the left wing on April 11 in a three-team trade with Columbus and the San Jose Sharks, with each team retaining a portion of Foligno's salary so he can join the North Division leaders for their Stanley Cup pursuit. Toronto visits the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Raiders sign CB Rasul Douglas

The Las Vegas Raiders on Monday announced the signing of free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas. Terms were not released.

Pacers' Myles Turner out indefinitely with toe injury

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is out indefinitely with a toe injury, the team announced Monday. The Pacers said an MRI exam performed Monday revealed that Turner has a partial tear of the plantar plate in the big toe of his right foot.

MLB roundup: Indians' Shane Bieber piles up Ks, beats Reds

Shane Bieber tossed eight innings and became the first pitcher in modern baseball history to strike out at least 10 batters in his first four starts of a season as the Cleveland Indians snapped the Cincinnati Reds' seven-game home winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Sunday. Looking to help the Indians avoid being swept, Bieber (2-1) allowed three runs, six hits and fanned a season-high 13 while walking two. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Bieber is the first major leaguer since the mound was placed at its current distance in 1893 to strike out at least 10 in his first four starts.

WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic wins first-round match at Stuttgart

Eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Germany's Nastasja Schunk on Monday in the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart, Germany. Bencic completed the victory over the 17-year-old Schunk in one hour and 28 minutes. Schunk made it into the main draw with two qualifying victories.

UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows to step in

European soccer's governing body UEFA led a backlash against plans for a breakaway Super League on Monday, saying associated players and clubs could be banned from its competitions - including three of this season's Champions League semi-finalists. Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the new league, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the Super League plan as a "spit in the face" of all football lovers.

Nets' Kevin Durant (thigh) ruled out vs. Pelican

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to the left thigh contusion he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat. The Nets haven't yet revealed a timetable for how long Durant may be sidelined. Coach Steve Nash said after Sunday's game that Durant would be re-evaluated on Monday.

Marlins' Starling Marte out with fractured rib

Miami Marlins outfielder Starling Marte will miss at least one week after being diagnosed with a fractured left rib. The Marlins said Monday that an MRI exam detected a non-displaced fracture in Marte's 12th rib. He will be re-evaluated in five to seven days.

