Left Menu

Liverpool draws at Leeds amid criticism of Super League role

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 20-04-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 09:27 IST
Liverpool draws at Leeds amid criticism of Super League role

Liverpool conceded an 87th-minute equalizer to draw at Leeds 1-1, denying Jurgen Klopp's team a spot in the top four of the English Premier League.

Which position Liverpool finishes might not matter anymore, given the team is one of the 12 clubs behind the creation of a controversial Super League that is threatening to split the historic structure of European soccer.

The breakaway league could potentially launch as early as next season, rendering meaningless the race for Champions League qualification that currently involves Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham — three of the six rebel English clubs.

Liverpool stayed in sixth place, outside the Champions League places, after Spain defender Diego Llorente scored with a header from an inswinging corner to earn Leeds a point that the team's second-half fightback might have deserved.

Sadio Mane on Monday stroked the ball into an empty net in the 31st minute from a squared pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold to give Liverpool the lead and put the deposed champion on course for a fourth straight victory.

A win would have lifted Liverpool above West Ham and into fourth place.

Liverpool came in for lots of criticism ahead of the game — from its own fans and those of rival clubs — for being greedy and damaging the integrity of the English and wider game because of its role in the Super League plans. The club's American ownership bore the brunt of the criticism but the players were jeered and verbally abused as they arrived at Elland Road.

Leeds' players wore T-shirts during the warmup, which had the words ''Earn it'' on the front and “Football is for the fans” on the back — seemingly a message to the rebel clubs. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-'War means blood': Can a treaty stop Latin American activists being killed?

A treaty aimed at protecting activists in Latin America could be a life-saving watershed in a region where scores are murdered each year, but the pacts success will depend on the commitment of governments and big business, rights advocates ...

COVID: ICSE cancels class 10 board exams, withdraws option for students to appear later.

COVID ICSE cancels class 10 board exams, withdraws option for students to appear later....

Digambar Kamat alleges 'bankrupt' Goa govt has no money for disposal of unclaimed bodies

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat slammed the state government and said that it is horrific to know that the bankrupt BJP government headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has no money even to dispose of unclaimed bodie...

Fittr announces winner of Transformation Challenge 12; Pankaj Mishra from Orissa wins the title and takes home INR 5 Lakh

Bhubaneswar Orissa India, April 20 ANINewsVoir Fittr, one of the worlds largest community-first online health and fitness brands, announced the winner of its 12th edition of Transformation Challenge TC, Pankaj Mishra from Sambalpur, a small...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021