Sports News Roundup: NBA clears vaccinated scouts to travel overseas; Nick Foligno hopes to make Leafs debut and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA clears vaccinated scouts to travel overseas; Nick Foligno hopes to make Leafs debut and more
NBA logo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: NBA clears vaccinated scouts to travel overseas

The NBA is now allowing fully vaccinated scouts to travel overseas, ESPN reported Monday. Team personnel based in the United States have been barred from international scouting trips since October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick Marleau breaks Gordie Howe's record for most NHL games

San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau broke the NHL record for most career games on Monday, passing the legendary Gordie Howe. When Marleau was on the ice for the opening faceoff against the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, he appeared in his 1,768th game.

Nick Foligno hopes to make Leafs debut Thursday vs. Jets

Former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno is eyeing Thursday as his potential debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he said on an NHL.com podcast. The Maple Leafs acquired the left-wing on April 11 in a three-team trade with Columbus and the San Jose Sharks, with each team retaining a portion of Foligno's salary so he can join the North Division leaders for their Stanley Cup pursuit. Toronto visits the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Raiders sign CB Rasul Douglas

The Las Vegas Raiders on Monday announced the signing of free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas. Terms were not released.

Stewart Cink climbs 13 spots in Ryder Cup rankings

Stewart Cink's multiple-victory season has the 47-year-old in the conversation for the 2021 United States Ryder Cup team. Cink vaulted 13 spots to No. 24 in the U.S. team standings following his four-shot victory at the RBC Heritage. The top six players following the Tour Championship will earn automatic spots, with captain Steve Stricker then selecting the final six team members.

MLB roundup: Indians' Shane Bieber piles up Ks, beats Reds

Shane Bieber tossed eight innings and became the first pitcher in modern baseball history to strike out at least 10 batters in his first four starts of a season as the Cleveland Indians snapped the Cincinnati Reds' seven-game home winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Sunday. Looking to help the Indians avoid being swept, Bieber (2-1) allowed three runs, six hits, and fanned a season-high 13 while walking two. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Bieber is the first major league since the mound was placed at its current distance in 1893 to strike out at least 10 in his first four starts.

WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic wins first-round match at Stuttgart

Eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Germany's Nastasja Schunk on Monday in the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart, Germany. Bencic completed the victory over the 17-year-old Schunk in one hour and 28 minutes. Schunk made it into the main draw with two qualifying victories.

UEFA lead backlash against Super League, UK government vows to step in

European soccer's governing body UEFA led a backlash against plans for a breakaway Super League on Monday, saying associated players and clubs could be banned from its competitions - including three of this season's Champions League semi-finalists. Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the new league, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the Super League plan as a "spit in the face" of all football lovers.

Gabba to be centrepiece of 2032 Games if Brisbane bid successful

The Gabba stadium is slated for a A$1 billion ($777 million) rebuild before hosting the opening and closing ceremonies as part of Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympics, officials said on Tuesday. Queensland state capital Brisbane was named the preferred bidder for the 2032 Games in February and could be confirmed as host as early as July.

Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic ruled out Tuesday vs. Clippers

Two of the Portland Trail Blazers' best players will be out for their marquee matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Damian Lillard (right hamstring) and Jusuf Nurkic (right knee) won't play against Los Angeles, the team Portland would face in the playoffs if the season ended today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

