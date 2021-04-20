Left Menu

Tennis-Halep targets Stuttgart success on return to clay

Former world number one Simona Halep said she has recovered from a right shoulder injury that forced her out of the Miami Open last month and is determined to kick off her European claycourt season with a long-awaited win at the Stuttgart Open.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:43 IST
Tennis-Halep targets Stuttgart success on return to clay

Former world number one Simona Halep said she has recovered from a right shoulder injury that forced her out of the Miami Open last month and is determined to kick off her European claycourt season with a long-awaited win at the Stuttgart Open. The Romanian pulled out of Miami, her first tournament since a quarter-final exit at the Australian Open in February, after experiencing soreness following practice sessions.

"I had more than two weeks' break and some treatment on my shoulder. I feel much better," the world number three told reporters at the WTA 500 event. "I didn't have pain in the last few days that I practised at home and also here. Hopefully, I can stay like that during matches because matches are different from practice."

Former French Open champion Halep has won every major European clay title on the WTA calendar except Stuttgart. "I want it badly. It's a nice tournament, nice conditions, the people are nice to me here," she said.

"It's one of my goals to win this tournament as well. I want to win all the claycourt tournaments if possible." Halep said Australia's strict COVID-19 restrictions means her coach Darren Cahill will remain in her corner throughout the claycourt swing.

"He'll be with me because he can't get back home ... he's stuck with me. He's been in Romania for a week," Halep said. "We trained very well back home. Now, he's here for the first time and it's nice to have him the whole clay season because it's my favourite. To have him means a lot. I have confidence when he's around."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Polls: Last villages at Indo-Bangladesh border in Nadia demand pending ST cards

Nadia West Bengal India, April 20 The last village at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengals Nadia district - New Shikarpur, along with two other neighbouring villages - Raninagar and Dohokola, is demanding the long-pending Schedule Tr...

7 more Indians boxers in semifinals of youth Worlds

Babyrojisana Chanu outclassed defending European champion Alexas Kubicka as seven Indian boxers stormed into the semi-finals at the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland.Along with Chanu 51kg, Arundhati Choudhary 69k...

COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Telangana till May 1

The Telangana Government on Tuesday announced a night curfew in the state from 9 pm to 5 am till May 1 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases being reported in the state. The curfew will be in place till May 1 and will exempt essential servic...

Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June - Mainichi

A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, the month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday. A decision that foreign spectators would not be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021