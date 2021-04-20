Left Menu

Tottenham appoint Ryan Mason as interim head coach

Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Ryan Mason as its interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:03 IST
Tottenham appoint Ryan Mason as interim head coach
Ryan Mason (Photo/ Tottenham Hotspur Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Ryan Mason as its interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The club had sacked manager Jose Mourinho on Monday following a string of poor results in the ongoing season.

"Following the departure of Jose Mourinho, we can now confirm that Ryan Mason will take charge as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season," said Tottenham in an official statement. "Ryan will be joined by Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs as Interim Assistant Head Coaches and Michel Vorm as Interim Goalkeeping Coach. Ledley King will continue in his role as First Team Assistant," it added.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: "We have great belief in this squad of talented players. We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season." Mourinho had been in charge at Tottenham since November 2019. He had replaced Mauricio Pochettino and his deal was to end at the beginning of the 2023 season.

In his first campaign, Mourinho had taken Tottenham from 14th in the Premier League to the sixth spot. Under his tenure, the Spurs also gained Europa League qualification. The sacking of Mourinho comes just one day after the announcement of the European Super League. Lately, Tottenham has also not seen positive results and the side is currently placed in seventh place with 50 points from 32 games.

The side will next take on Southampton on Wednesday in the Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscars attendees will not wear face masks during ceremony

The 2021 Oscars wont make face masks a requirement during its live ceremony, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday. As per Variety, the Academy is not asking Oscar attendees to wear face masks while cameras will rolling during the li...

Delhi LG expresses concern over migrant workers leaving Delhi after lockdown announcement

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday expressed concern over migrant workers leaving the city following the imposition of a six-days lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases and deputed principal secretary home and special commissione...

Cargo ship runs aground as storm strikes near Philippines

A cargo ship carrying 20 crew members, nickel ore, and around 2,000 litres of diesel has run aground off the southern Philippine province of Surigao del Norte, the coastguard said on Tuesday. The cause was not immediately known, but the wea...

German conservatives choose Laschet as chancellor candidate, rival concedes

Bavarian premier Markus Soeder conceded defeat on Tuesday in his battle with Christian Democrat chairman Armin Laschet to lead their conservative alliance into Germanys federal election in September.As chancellor candidate for the alliance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021