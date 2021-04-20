Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League ready to take 'all actions' available to halt Super League plans

"The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules," the league said after a shareholders meeting to discuss the Super League proposal.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:21 IST
The Premier League on Tuesday said it has "unanimously and vigorously" rejected plans for a European Super League and is planning to take action against the six English top-flight sides that have signed up for the competition.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur announced on Sunday they intend to form part of a new breakaway midweek competition -- a move triggering widespread criticism. "The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules," the league said after a shareholders meeting to discuss the Super League proposal.

"The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL (English Football League), PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) and LMA (League Managers Association) to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately. "The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue.

"The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people." In a separate statement, Everton's board of directors slammed the 'Big Six' Premier League clubs for displaying "preposterous arrogance" and tarnishing the reputation of England's top-flight.

