Left Menu

QUOTES-"Bin it now" - current and ex-players on Super League plan

They should get in too - it shouldn't just be on the results of the last few years." MICHAEL OWEN, FORMER LIVERPOOL, REAL MADRID AND MANCHESTER UNITED FORWARD "It's an ill-thought through idea that can not and will not work.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:31 IST
QUOTES-"Bin it now" - current and ex-players on Super League plan

Following are comments on Tuesday from current and former players of the 12 European teams setting up a European Super League: MARCUS RASHFORD, CURRENT MANCHESTER UNITED FORWARD, IN A TWEETED PICTURE

"Football without fans is nothing." ANTONIO CASSANO, FORMER REAL MADRID, AC MILAN AND INTER MILAN FORWARD

"Nottingham Forest (now in the English second tier) have also won two Champions Leagues, the same as Juventus ... They should get in too - it shouldn't just be on the results of the last few years." MICHAEL OWEN, FORMER LIVERPOOL, REAL MADRID AND MANCHESTER UNITED FORWARD

"It's an ill-thought through idea that can not and will not work. Protecting the football pyramid is paramount and any proposal as radical as this requires all clubs and their fans to support it. This support should have been sought at the outset. It wasn't and as such it's doomed to fail. Bin it now and let the people have their game back." ERIC CANTONA, FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER

"The fans are the most important thing in football and they have to be respected. Did these big clubs even ask their fans what they thought about this idea? No, unfortunately. And that's a shame." FORMER BARCELONA AND LIVERPOOL AND CURRENT LAZIO GOALKEEPER PEPE REINA

"It's not fair. Granted, the majority of those founder clubs will generate more money than others, but it's not fair to qualify for a tournament just by decree, it's not what sporting values are about."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

J&J stands ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in Europe as regulators weigh risks

Johnson Johnson said on Tuesday it stands ready to resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, where the regions medical regulator said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of very rare, potentially lethal blood clots. Use of ...

COVID-19 surge: No need for lockdown at present, says Guj CM

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said there was no immediate need for enforcing lockdown in the state.Incidentally, the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association, in its submission to th...

UK to host in May first in-person G7 foreign ministers meeting since 2019

London UK, April 20 ANISputnik The first in-person meeting of G7 foreign ministers since April 2019 will be held in London between May 3-5 under strict COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, the UK Foreign Minister, Dominic...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Johnson Johnson said it stands ready to resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, while Europes drug regulator said it had found a possible link between the vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who had received the sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021