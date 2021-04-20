It's not sport when success is guaranteed: Guardiola on European Super League

Left Menu

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels the new European Super League isn't "fair" and has requested the 12 team owners to make it clear as to why they decided to form a new league.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:15 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels the new European Super League isn't "fair" and has requested the 12 team owners to make it clear as to why they decided to form a new league. "It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed, and it is not a sport when it doesn't matter if you lose," said Guardiola in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"That's why I said many times, I want the best competition, the strongest competition possible, especially in the Premier League." "It is not fair when one team fights, arrives at the top, and cannot qualify because success is already guaranteed for just a few teams," he added.

A group of 12 European clubs on Monday confirmed their plans to launch a new European Super League. Among these 12, six belong to the Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea. "A few hours before the statement was released. They told me they were going to release a statement and the statement is there now," said Guardiola.

"But no one is speaking clearly about what [the Super League] is going to do or create, so we are still in this position [of uncertainty]," he added. Guardiola admitted to being uncomfortable when questioned about the new Super League as he himself has little idea about it.

"There are presidents or vice-presidents that can talk more clearly or exactly about what the idea is for the future and where football wants to go," said Guardiola. "That is why it is a little bit uncomfortable for [managers] because we don't have all the information. Once we have all the information, I will give you my opinion."

"I support my club, I know the people and I am part of the club, but also I have my own opinion. My opinion is that I would love to be clear and have all the information," he added. (ANI)

