Left Menu

4th-tier Rumilly-Vallières reaches French Cup semifinals

PTI | Parsa | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:37 IST
4th-tier Rumilly-Vallières reaches French Cup semifinals

Mathieu Guillaud led fourth-tier Rumilly-Vallières into the semifinals of the French Cup with a 2-0 upset win over second-division Toulouse.

Toulouse, which is on track for promotion to the top division, was let down by its defense.

Rumilly-Vallières captain Alexis Peuget floated in a free kick that goalkeeper Isak Pettersson failed to reach before Guillaud headed the underdogs into a 19th-minute lead.

Guillaud forced the second goal too, scoring via young Toulouse defender Anthony Rouault's chest to seal the result in the 83rd.

Ten-man Montpellier also reached the semifinals but had to work hard to beat fourth-tier Canet Roussillon FC 2-1.

Brazilian defender Hilton — the Montpellier captain — was sent off for hauling down Jean Vercruysse in the 23rd. Toufik Ouadoudi scored in off the post with the resultant penalty for Canet.

Andy Delort, who took the captain's armband from Hilton, equalized when Canet's defense switched off for a Montpellier free kick in the 59th, and he scored the winner from the penalty spot late on.

Canet caused a big upset by knocking out Marseille earlier in the competition.

On Wednesday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain plays Angers, and Monaco visits Lyon in the other quarterfinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Stock markets shut on account of Ram Navami

The National Stock Exchange NSE and the BSE remained closed on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami, the Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also r...

Australia plans to spend $417 M on hydrogen, carbon capture

Australias prime minister has proposed spending an extra 539 million Australian dollars 417 million on hydrogen and carbon sequestration projects, seeking to burnish his governments green credentials ahead of a climate summit to be hosted b...

Apple may roll out its podcast service at 'Spring Loaded' event

Tech company Appleis expected to announce new iPad Pro models, AirPods 3, and a new item-tracking AirTags accessory at its Spring Loaded event on April 20. The company may also announce its podcast service at the event. According to Mashabl...

Maharashtra may announce complete lockdown today

Owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government may announce a complete lockdown today. Briefing the media persons on Tuesday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, Tomorrow after 8 pm, the Chief Minister wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021