We were 10-15 runs short from par score, says Jayant

Mumbai Indians off-spinner Jayant Yadav conceded that his team was 10-15 runs short form the par score in its IPL game against Delhi Capitals, which it lost by six wickets on a ''difficult'' Chepauk pitch.

It was Mumbai's first loss to Delhi in five meetings. ''We were 10-15 runs short from the par score. But at the end of the day in bowling, there was dew, but we showed a lot of character to drag the match till the last over,” Jayant said at the post-match press conference. Before the game on Tuesday, the last game Jayant played in IPL was the final of the 2020 edition.

''IPL is one such tournament, where you need to be on toes. There is a squad of 25 players but at the end of the day only 11 come to the field and you have to buy into whatever the captain and management require of you. ''There is a clear-cut communication of the roles each and everybody has to play,” said Jayant, who returned with figures of 1/25 on Tuesday.

He added that it was up to the umpires to decide whether to change the ball or not on Tuesday night with the dew getting heavier.

Mumbai, who have now won two games and lost as many, take on Punjab Kings here on April 23.

