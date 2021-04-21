Left Menu

IPL 2021: Confidence level will go high after beating MI, says Dhawan

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has said that the confidence of his side will go high after defeating Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-04-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 12:11 IST
IPL 2021: Confidence level will go high after beating MI, says Dhawan
Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ iplt20,com). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has said that the confidence of his side will go high after defeating Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web over Mumbai Indians before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played knocks of 45 and 33 respectively as Delhi Capitals registered a win here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Mishra had picked four wickets to help Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 137/9.

"Totally opposite to Wankhede, feeling great to win in Chennai, feels good when you can beat a team like Mumbai Indians, the confidence level will naturally go high. We knew that it would be tough for them when the ball gets wet," Dhawan told host broadcaster Star Sports. "The spinners would find it hard, wanted to keep the partnerships going, strung together a good stand with Lalit Yadav, a bit disappointed at not having finished it off. But glad that we ended up winning the game, the way we played, I think we deserved to win," he added.

Dhawan is currently the Orange Cap holder after registering 231 runs in four matches at an average of 57.75 with his best score being 92 against Punjab Kings. Delhi Capitals needed 15 runs in the last two overs and Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav ensured the side didn't falter at the end. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah's two no-balls in the penultimate over made the job a lot easier for the batsmen.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians were cruising towards a mammoth total having scored 55 runs in the first six overs but Mishra wreaked havoc and dismantled the batting order removing Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan. Delhi is now placed at the second spot in the IPL points table with 6 points from four games. The side will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

From Byron Bay to Bali, tourist hot spots wary of Instagram influencers

By Rina Chandran April 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Residents of Australias Byron Bay have hit out at plans for a reality TV show set in the iconic holiday town, highlighting a growing backlash against social media influencers and digita...

Navalny's spokeswoman Yarmysh detained near house before protests, says lawyer

Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was detained near her house, her lawyer said on Wednesday, ahead of protests planned across Russia over Navalnys deteriorating health in prison.Navalny ally Lyubov Sobo...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Knicks roll on with 7th straight winRJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points as part of a huge third quarter for the New York Knicks as they topped the visiting Charlotte Hornets...

Police arrange 11 oxygen cylinders for pvt hospital with 32 COVID-19 patients

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arranged 11 oxygen cylinders for a private hospital in the citys Janakpuri area where 32 COVID-19 patients are admitted, officials said.A senior police officer said a distress call was received from Amarleela H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021