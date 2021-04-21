Sports News Roundup: Knicks roll on with 7th straight win; Veteran infielder Neil Walker retires after 12 seasons and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Knicks roll on with 7th straight win

RJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points as part of a huge third quarter for the New York Knicks as they topped the visiting Charlotte Hornets 109-97 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight win. The Knicks (32-27) shot 48.2 percent from the field, getting a boost from reserves Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley, who each racked up 17 points.

Veteran infielder Neil Walker retires after 12 seasons

Infielder Neil Walker, a former first-round pick who played 12 seasons with six different teams, announced his retirement Tuesday in a Twitter post. The 35-year-old Walker played the bulk of his games at second base, batted .267 over 1,306 games. He played 18 games with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, batting .231 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Panthers sign veteran DT DaQuan Jones to 1-year deal

The Carolina Panthers signed veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a one-year deal on Tuesday. Jones, 29, started all 16 games in five of the last six seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

ATP roundup: Albert Ramos-Vinolas survives first-round scare in Barcelona

Albert Ramos-Vinolas eked out in a win in the first round of his hometown event, beating Denmark's Holger Rune 6-7 (2), 6-1, 7-6 (2) at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on Tuesday. Ramos-Vinolas needed more than three hours to get past his opponent, who is ranked 323rd in the world.

Players, fans hail 'beautiful day for football' as Super League unravels

Players, pundits, and fans cheered a "beautiful day for football" after the breakaway European Super League unraveled with the withdrawal of the six English clubs who had signed up to the controversial competition. Following a storm of protests and threats of sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies, the Super League said it would "reconsider" its next steps after it was reduced to three teams each from Spain and Italy on Tuesday.

Giants reinstate pitchers Jake McGee, Logan Webb from IL

The San Francisco Giants reinstated left-hander Jake McGee and right-hander Logan Webb from the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday. Both pitchers landed on the IL on Sunday after experiencing adverse reactions to their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nets G James Harden out indefinitely after injury setback

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden is out indefinitely after sustaining a setback during his rehabilitation from an injured right hamstring, the team announced Tuesday. "We're back to square one," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "He will be back when he's back. It might be the playoffs. It might be sooner."

Raiders owner Davis takes responsibility for 'I can breathe' tweet

Mark Davis, the owner of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, took responsibility for a controversial post on his team's Twitter account in response to the conviction of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter on Tuesday.

Sport world hails Chauvin conviction but adds more work to do to end racism

The sporting world celebrated the conviction on Tuesday of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd but cautioned there was still work ahead to achieve racial justice and equality. The verdict followed months of protest in the United States triggered by the murder of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, last May that sparked a global movement uniting athletes around the world.

Super League under strain but Agnelli says the 'blood pact' presses on

The European Super League's coalition looked set to crumble further on Wednesday with Italian club Inter Milan expected to join the six English teams in withdrawing from the controversial breakaway competition. A source close to Inter Milan confirmed to Reuters they were no longer interested in the project "in light of the latest developments".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)