Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra, who picked up a match-winning four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians, said he particularly enjoyed dismissing opposition skipper Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard. Mishra led the bowling charge with figures of 4/24 to help the Delhi franchise restrict the Mumbai Indians to 137/9. ''The wickets of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard were special for me because they have been game changers for MI for many years.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:57 IST
Especially enjoyed dismissing Rohit and Pollard: Mishra

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra, who picked up a match-winning four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians, said he particularly enjoyed dismissing opposition skipper Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard. Mishra led the bowling charge with figures of 4/24 to help the Delhi franchise restrict the Mumbai Indians to 137/9.

''The wickets of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard were special for me because they have been game changers for MI for many years. I always go for wickets in every match that I play,'' said the 38-year-old in a team release. ''I had a clear-cut plan about where I should bowl and how I could dismiss each of the big players in the Mumbai Indians side through my variations. And I am very happy that I could execute my plans. I am even more happy about the Delhi Capitals winning the match.'' The Delhi Capitals had just a day's gap between their match against Punjab Kings in Mumbai and their game against Mumbai Indians in Chennai. However, Mishra said that the quick change of venues didn't affect the players. ''It was a challenge to be ready for a game in a different venue in a short period of time, but as professional cricketers we know how to motivate ourselves and recover for the next match. ''The physio's work is very important in these situations. And once we step on the field, we focus on our performance and we don't think about anything else.'' Asked if DC's recent poor record against MI was playing on the players' mind before the match on Tuesday, Mishra said, ''In T20s, we have to forget the past and take a fresh start in every match that we play in, because anyone can change the match on any given day. ''I don't think any of the players were thinking about our recent record against MI. Like (Delhi Capitals Head Coach) Ricky Ponting has told us, we take every day as a new day, and we play positively in every match.'' PTI BS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

