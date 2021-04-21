Left Menu

Gloucestershire sign New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips for T20 Blast

Gloucestershire on Wednesday announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips for the 2021 T20 Blast campaign.

ANI | Gloucestershire | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:40 IST
Gloucestershire sign New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips for T20 Blast
New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips (Photo/ BLACKCAPS Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Gloucestershire on Wednesday announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips for the 2021 T20 Blast campaign. Phillips, who will be available to Gloucestershire for the entirety of the T20 Blast season, recently broke the record for the fastest century by a New Zealand batsman in a T20I match, reaching triple digits in just 46 balls against West Indies.

"I'm really excited to join up with Gloucestershire and can't wait to get over to Bristol soon. I loved my time in the UK in 2016 playing club cricket for Brondesbury CC and for the MCC Young Cricketers," Phillips said in an official statement. "I've always been keen to experience county cricket and I'm very grateful to Gloucestershire for giving me the opportunity," he added.

Having made his T20I debut in 2017, Phillips is already the eighth-highest run-scorer in New Zealand's history with 506 runs at an average of 28.11. He also holds the record for most wicket-keeping dismissals in an innings with four against West Indies in 2017. "He can bat at the top of the order, in the middle and also add to our firepower at the end. He's a bit of an all-rounder because he bowls and keeps wicket as well so he will give us plenty of options and I'm looking forward to getting him in the team," said interim head coach, Ian Harvey.

Phillips also represented New Zealand in Test cricket against Australia in early 2020. He made a half-century in his maiden innings; 52, the joint highest score of any New Zealander in the match. Since 2017, Glenn has played in the Caribbean Super League for Jamaica Tallawahs. In just four seasons with the Tallawahs, he is already the third-highest scorer in team history and the 14th highest scorer in the competition's history.

In two of the last three years, he finished second in scoring in the Super League; the other year (2019), he finished fourth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Not feasible to club remaining phases of West Bengal polls: EC tell TMC

The Election Commission on Wednesday told the Trinamool Congress that its suggestion to club the remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls was not implementable.In a letter to the Trinamool Congress, the poll panel cited election...

UP records highest single-day rise of 33,214 cases, 187 deaths

Uttar Pradesh has registered 33,214 fresh cases and 187 deaths, both the highest daily rise so far, according to a state government statement on Wednesday.The death toll in the state now stood at 10,346 while the infection tally has reached...

Battling record COVID-19 surge, Rajasthan urges Centre to increase oxygen quota

Amid an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday urged the Centre to increase the states quota of oxygen from 250 metric tonnes MT to 325 MT and ensure a steady supply of Remdevisir vaccines, an o...

Panchayat polls process put off due to COVID surge in Bihar

The state election commision on Wednesday decided to postpone issuing notification for the panchayat polls for now in view of the raging coronavirus cases in Bihar.Preparations were underway to issue order for the panchayat elections by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021